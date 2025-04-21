14,000 kilometers and the lion's share of Earth's biggest continent separate this year's Race Across the World contestants from the start line to a prize of £20,000. With episodes showing for FREE in the UK on the BBC, keep reading as we explain how to watch Race Across the World season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch Race Across the World season 5 online Start date: Wednesday, April 23 FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Devoid of phones and credit cards, relying only on their wits, map and a meager budget, five teams of two are trying to be the quickest to traverse Asia and lay their hands on that bountiful cash pot. Season 5 sees a quintet of friends, relations and partners team up to travel the lands and overcome the language barriers.

Starting points don't come much grander or more foreboding than the Great Wall of China, and the pairs will be endeavoring to put as much distance as possible between themselves and the monument as they head towards the Himalayas of Nepal. Then it's down the full length of India, with Kanniyakumari at its southernmost tip the ultimate destination.

Thankfully, it's much easier to watch the journey – we’ve got all the info on where to watch Race Across the World season 5 online, together with details of this year's pairs of contestants.

Can I watch Race Across the World season 5 for free? The free-to-air channel BBC One is showing every episode of Race Across the World season 5 in the UK. That means it will also be streamed live and on demand completely FREE by its online streaming platform BBC iPlayer. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad. Full details on how follow...

How to watch Race Across the World season 5 from outside your country

For those away from home looking to watch this year's Race Across the World , you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Race Across the World from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.09 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Race Across the World season 5 online in the UK

Race Across the World season 5 starts in the UK on Wednesday, April 23 at 9pm BST on free-to-air BBC One. Episodes go out the same time each week until the final stage on June 18. That means you can also stream the series online live and on catch up via BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out can always use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

Can I watch Race Across the World in the US and Canada?

In North America, seasons 3 and 4 of Race Across the World landed on the UK-centric BritBox streaming service in October last year and can be watched in their entirity. Season 5 is not yet showing in BritBox's listings however, so it looks like fans in the US and Canada will have to wait for new episodes.

In the meantime, you can watch The Amazing Race season 37, as 14 American teams traverse the globe.

Can I watch Race Across the World in Australia?

While the British Race Across the World isn't shown in Australia, the American The Amazing Race is streamed for free on 7Plus.

Brits currently on the other side of the globe can use a VPN to watch Race Across the World season 5 on BBC iPlayer from abroad, as if they were back in the UK.

Race Across the World season 5 contestants

Brian and Melvyn – old friends

Caroline and Tom – mother and son

Elizabeth and Letitia – sisters

Fin and Sioned – partners

Gaz and Yin – best mates

Race Across the World season 5 trailer

The BBC dropped a trailer for Race Across the World season 5 on April 12:

Race Across the World - Series 5 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On