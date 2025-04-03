UCI Mountain Bike World Series live stream: how to watch Araxá 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide

Stream Araxá 2025 on Discovery+ (UK) & FloBikes (Canada)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 73% today)

Round 1 of UCI Mountain Bike World Series runs from Sat, Apr 5 to Sun, Apr 6

The red dirt slopes of Araxá made quite an impression on their UCI Mountain Bike World Series debut a year ago, so there's huge excitement around the 2025 season opener. Read on and we'll show you how to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Simon Andreassen edged a four-way dash to the line in the men's XCO here, holding off Victor Koretzky to clinch his first win in the event in four years, and hopes are high for the rematch. Haley Batten scored an XCO-XCC double, but with the American recovering from injury, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding Kira Böhm, who pulled off an U23 XCO-XCC double here 12 months ago.

Batten's absence could also bode well for overall UCI XCO and XCC World Cup reigning champion Alessandra Keller, who's set to return from knee surgery this weekend.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a UCI Mountain Bike World Series live stream from anywhere.

Watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series live streams from abroad

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your preferred commentary team?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series live streams in the US

(Image credit: Other)

In the US, Max holds the rights to UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025, though at the time of writing, it isn't listed on the streamer's schedule.

You need a $16.99 per month Standard or $20.99 per month Premium plan to unlock access to live sports on Max, though you can get more bang for your buck by committing to a year or bundling up.

You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch Araxá 2025 on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series live streams in the UK

In the UK, coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series is being provided by TNT Sports, across several of its channels.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Series on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 monthly.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series live streams in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Australia. Prices start from $15 per month for the Stan Sport addon (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

Outside Australia? If you want to watch Araxá 2025 while traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Araxá 2025 schedule

(All times ET)

Saturday, April 5

12.45pm – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women U23

1.25pm – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men U23

2.45pm – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women

3.25pm – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men

Saturday, April 6

11am – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women U23

1pm – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men U23

3.30pm – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women

5.30pm – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men