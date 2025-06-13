How to watch the Tour de Suisse 2025 for FREE: live stream UCI World Tour stage race online

With the three Tour de France favourite opting to ride the Critérium du Dauphiné this leaves the Tour de Suisse, the second of June's classic stage races wide open this year.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de Suisse 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de Suisse 2025 race preview

With Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Pogačar all opting to fine tune their form in the French Alps at the Dauphiné, that leaves this year's Tour de Suisse ripe for the taking.

Lining up in the 88th edition of the race and hoping to add their name to the illustrious list of winners will be Joao Almedia, Neilson Powless, Ben O'Connor, Oscar Onley and former Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, who will be heading up a two pronged attack from Lidl Trek with Mattias Skjelmose.

Of those not in the frame for overall victory but hunting for stages keep an eye out for Pello Bilbao, Arnaud De Lie and riding for the home team of Tudor Pro Cycling, Marc Hirschi.

What the riders are facing over the eight days are five very hilly stages, a final day 10km time trial and two big mountain days on stages 4 and 5 crossing massive peaks such as the Splügen Pass, Julier Pass and the San Bernardino Pass.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Tour de Suisse 2025 for FREE

You can watch the Tour de Suisse 2025 live streams for FREE in Switzerland via several streaming services, depending on your region and language.

If you're a resident of Switzerland and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Tour de Suisse live stream from abroad

The Tour de Suisse is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Tour de Suisse live streams in the US

The Tour de Suisse will be aired by cycling streaming service FloBikes in the US.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $30 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at $150.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de Suisse live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Tour de Suisse live streams in Canada

It is a similar story in Canada to the U.S., with both the men's and women's Tour de Suisse being shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

Can I watch Tour de Suisse live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, with SBS not having the rights to stream the Tour de Suisse there are no viewing options right now.

If you're traveling to the country, don't worry — you can still catch your usual cycling live stream by using a VPN to access a home broadcaster.

Tour de Suisse stages 2025

Stage 1 | Sunday June 15th | Küssnacht - Küssnacht, 129.4km

| Sunday June 15th | Küssnacht - Küssnacht, 129.4km Stage 2 | Monday June 16th | Aarau - Schwarzsee, 177km

| Monday June 16th | Aarau - Schwarzsee, 177km Stage 3 | Tuesday June 17th | Aarau - Heiden, 195.6km

| Tuesday June 17th | Aarau - Heiden, 195.6km Stage 4 | Wednesday June 18th | Heiden - Piuro (Valchiavenna), 193.2km

| Wednesday June 18th | Heiden - Piuro (Valchiavenna), 193.2km Stage 5 | Thursday June 19th Stage 5 | La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca 183.8km

| Thursday June 19th Stage 5 | La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca 183.8km Stage 6 | Friday June 20th | Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km

| Friday June 20th | Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km Stage 7 | Saturday June 21st | Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten, 207.3km

| Saturday June 21st | Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten, 207.3km Stage 8 | Sunday June 22nd | Beckenried - Stockhütte, 10km (ITT)