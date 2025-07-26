Tour de France 2025 Stage 20 live stream: How to watch cycling for FREE from anywhere

Stream Tour de France stage 20 free on ITVX (UK)

The mountains are over, the Yellow Jersey is secured for Tadej Pogacar but there are still two stages left before the finish in Paris starting with Stage 20 between Nantua and Pontarlier. These 185 relentlessly hilly kilometres are perfect for a break away and all the teams yet to taste victory will be desperate to have riders in the mix. A tour is only deemed successful by a team if a stage is won so with two stages left and 14 teams winless the pressure is huge on this one.

There are four catagorised climbs on the route the toughest being the 2nd cat Côte de Thésy after 121 kilometres so expect this to prove decisive in making the final selection of riders who will fight out the finish.

Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

Tour de France 2025 Stage 20 – Saturday, July 26

Stage 20 | Nantua - Pontarlier | 184.2km

Saturday, July 26 from 12.15pm CEST local, 6.15am ET, 11.15pm BST

184.2 kilometres of continuously rolling terrain with four categorized climbs including the 2nd cat Côte de Thésy

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams online for FREE

Cycling fans in a variety of countries get to watch the 2025 Tour de France absolutely FREE. This year's free-to-air broadcasters and streamers include:

If you're a resident of any of those countries and you're overseas right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to tap in to your home streaming coverage....

Watch Tour de France live streams from abroad

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

Those looking to watch stage five of the Tour de France in the US can stream via Peacock or on NBC via Sling as we alluded to earlier.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month . And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the UK

Stage 20 of the Tour de France will be FREE on ITV4 via ITVX in the UK.

The live stream will be aired concurrently by TNT Sports, which you can add to your TV package or access through a a standalone subscription to Discovery+ Premium for £30.99 per month.

For Welsh language speakers, there will also be free coverage on S4C. This can be accessed through the BBC iPlayer online.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

Stage 20 of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes.

A subscription will set you back $203.88 for the year or $39.99 each month.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch Stage 20 of the 2025 Tour de France on SBS for FREE.

Watching online? Then head over to the free SBS on Demand website or app(iOS/Android)

Official Tour de France 2025 broadcasters by region

TV5Monde is listed on the official Tour de France website as the worldwide broadcaster of this year's event. So if you can't see your region or country listed below, that would be a good place to try,

Africa & Middle East

Supersport has Tour de France 2025 action in sub-Saharan Africa.

Abu Dhabi Media channels and networks will show the cycling in North Africa and the Middle East.

Caribbean and Latin America

Residents of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean can generally watch Tour de France 2025 live streams via ESPN.

That's with the exception of cycling mad Colombia, where it will be shown on Caracol TV and RCN.

Europe

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ Tour de France 2025 broadcasters and streamers in a range of European countries are listed below. Your country not listed? Eurosport and the Max streaming platform have the general rights. Austria Free-to-air broadcaster Servus TV is showing Tour de France action in Austria. Belgium Tour de France 2025 streams are shared between RTBF and VRT in Belgium. Czechia Czech TV has the rights to show this year's cycling. Denmark DKTV is the official Tour de France broadcaster in Denmark. France France.TV is showing Le Tour for free in France. Ireland Free-to-air TG4 is showing it in Ireland. Italy Rai is showing Tour de France 2025 action in Italy. Luxembourg Luxembourg is another country where you can get Tour de France live streams for free – it's on RTL. Netherlands Tour de France's official broadcaster is NOS here. Norway TV2 Norway is the place to head for the cycling coverage in Norway. Portugal Head to RTP in Portugal to watch Tour de France 2025. Spain Spain's free Tour de France broadcaster is RTVE. Slovakia RTVS is showing the cycling in Slovakia this year. Slovenia Head to RTV Slovenia to watch the Tour de France. Switzerland SRG-SSR has Tour de France coverage in Switzerland.

Asia & Oceania

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ China CCTV and Zhibo TV will both show coverage of Tour de France 2025 in China. Japan J Sports has the rights to show Tour de France live streams in Japan. South East Asia Territories in South East Asia will be able to watch the 2025 Tour de France on Eurosport. New Zealand Kiwis can watch Tour de France 2025 action on Sky Sport.