Tour de France LIVE: Queen Stage, watch free from abroad, TV channels, updates
Featuring three super-category climbs, Stage 18 of the Tour de France promises to be one for the ages. Here's how to watch the action anywhere around the world at no cost
Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France is here. The infamous Queen Stage heads from Vif to the Col de la Loze and the French Alps will have a lot to say on how that General Classification ends up.
So far, Tadej Pogacar has controlled the Tour exquisitely. Two stunning time-trials and a flying ascent of the Hautacam have given him 4:15 lead over Jonas Vingegaard. Will this be a victory parade for the Slovenian or can the Dane crack his rival like he did on the Loze in 2023?
British residents will be able to stream all the action free on ITVX from 11 am BST. But can you watch free in France, Canada and USA? Yes – with NordVPN (try it risk free).
Watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France FREE on ITVX.
How can I watch Stage 18 for free?
The Tour de France has great free streams to get stuck into and some even include English commentary!
🇬🇧 British cycling fans can watch Stage 18 on ITV4 via ITVX. The platform is completely free and all you need to do is sign up to watch.
🇦🇺 It is a similar situation for Australians. SBS On Demand are streaming Stage 18 for free and you can even watch the full day replay if you miss the action.
But what if I'm outside these countries? Fear not, Australian and British residents visiting the US or somewhere else can access their free TdF streams by using NordVPN.
Stage 18 Profile
Just under 30 minutes until we get underway, here is a look at the Stage 18 profile.
Last time on the Col de la Loze - Tadej Pogacar cracks
What is the Queen Stage?
The Queen Stage of the Tour de France refers to the most challenging leg of the three-week race — typically the one with the most brutal climbs and highest elevation gain.
This stage is usually held in the French Alps and is designed to push the riders to their absolute limits. For this year's race, Stage 18 holds that honour, featuring three hors catégorie (beyond category) climbs and a staggering vertical gain of 5,450 metres.
The Stage concludes at the summit of the Col de la Loze, a climb that became iconic in 2023 for the scene of Tadej Pogacar's "I'm gone, I'm dead" moment when Jonas Vingegaard cracked him in the race for the Yellow Jersey.
Missed Stage 17? Watch highlights now
Tour de France General Classification Standings
As ever, the Queen Stage is expected to throw up some changes in the GC race. Can Tadej Pogacar secure the Yellow Jersey will be the big question of today.
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Emirates-XRG) 61hrs 50mins 16secs
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4mins 15secs
3. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +9mins 3secs
4. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +11mins 4secs
5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +11mins 42secs
6. Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +13mins 20secs
7. Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) +14mins 50secs
8. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) +17mins 1sec
9. Ben Healy (Ire/EF Education-EasyPost) +17mins 52secs
10. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +20mins 45secs
Welcome to Tour de France Stage 18 (Queen Stage)
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of the Queen Stage at the 2025 Tour de France.
Wanting to watch the action? We'll show you the best streams right here and how British and Australian residents can watch Stage 18 for FREE.