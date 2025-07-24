Tour de France LIVE: Queen Stage, watch free from abroad, TV channels, updates

Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France is here. The infamous Queen Stage heads from Vif to the Col de la Loze and the French Alps will have a lot to say on how that General Classification ends up.

So far, Tadej Pogacar has controlled the Tour exquisitely. Two stunning time-trials and a flying ascent of the Hautacam have given him 4:15 lead over Jonas Vingegaard. Will this be a victory parade for the Slovenian or can the Dane crack his rival like he did on the Loze in 2023?

