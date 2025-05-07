How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025: live stream cycling online; start, schedule and stages

Imagine the Bundesliga without Bayern Munich, the NFL with no Chiefs and the NRL without Penrith. No offence to Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, but their absences from the Giro d'Italia could be the making of the first Grand Tour of the year. Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso are the pre-race favorites, but each and every rider knows this is a rare opportunity to make their mark.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

If Roglic rides his way into the Maglia Rosa, the 35-year-old will go down in history as the oldest rider to do so. The 2023 Giro d'Italia winner is out to prove that he isn't done at the top level yet, and he's being backed up by 2024 runner-up Dani Martinez and 2022 Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe aren't messing around.

At 22, what Ayuso lacks in experience he makes up for with youth, and the Spanish UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has been spoken of as a young Roglic in some quarters. After announcing himself with a place on the podium at the 2022 Vuelta, it's time for Ayuso to kick on.

Then there are the other champions. Roglic is one of five Giro d'Italia winners in the 2025 field, Nairo Quintana (2014), Richard Carapaz (2019), Egan Bernal (2021) and Jai Hindley (2022) being the others. This is wide open.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams online for FREE

Cycling fans in Australia, Italy, France and Belgium can watch Giro d'Italia 2025 for FREE, as the race is being shown on SBS in Australia, Rai in Italy, L'Equipe TV in France, and Sporza in Belgium.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, France or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action — all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Watch Giro d'Italia live streams from abroad

Giro d'Italia is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're overseas and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your favorite commentary team?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Giro d'Italia live streams in the US

In the US, Giro d'Italia 2025 is being shown on Max.

You need a $16.99 per month Standard or $20.99 per month Premium plan to unlock access to live sports on Max, though you can get more bang for your buck by committing to a year or bundling up.

You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Giro d'Italia live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Giro d'Italia is being televised on TNT Sports, with coverage running across multiple channels.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Giro d'Italia live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 each month.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Giro d'Italia live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia on SBS Viceland for FREE.

Outside Australia during the race? If you want to watch Giro d'Italia on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Giro d'Italia stages 2025

Stage 1 — 7am, Friday, May 9 | Durazzo - Tirana (164km)

Stage 2 — 7.20am, Saturday, May 10 | Tirana - Tirana, ITT (13.7km)

Stage 3 — 7.05am, Sunday, May 11 | Valona - Valona (160km)

Rest day — Monday, May 12

Stage 4 — 6.50am, Tuesday, May 13 | Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce (187km)

Stage 5 — 7.30am, Wednesday, May 14 | Ceglie Messapica - Matra (145km)

Stage 6 — 5.20am, Thursday, May 15 | Potenza - Napoli (226km)

Stage 7 — 6.40am, Friday, May 16 | Stage 7 - Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo (168km)

Stage 8 — 6.05am, Saturday, May 17 | Giulianova - Castelraimondo (197km)

Stage 9 — 6.50am, Sunday, May 18 | Gubbio - Siena (181km)

Rest day – Monday, May 19

Stage 10 — 7.15am, Tuesday, May 20 | Lucca - Pisa, ITT (164km)

Stage 11 — 5.55am, Wednesday, May 21 | Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti (185km)

Stage 12 — 7.10am, Thursday, May 22 | Modena - Viadana (172km)

Stage 13 — 6.45am, Friday, May 23 | Rovigo - Vicenza (180km)

Stage 14 — 6.50am, Saturday, May 24 | Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186km)

Stage 15 — 5.15am, Sunday, May 25 | Fume Veneto - Asiago (214km)

Rest day — Monday, May 26

Stage 16 — 5.15am, Tuesday, May 27 | Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino (199km)

Stage 17 — 6.40am, Wednesday, May 28 | San Michele all'Adige - Bormio (154km)

Stage 18 — 7.40am, Thursday, May 29 | Morbegno - Cesano Maderno (144km)

Stage 19 — 6.10am, Friday, May 30 | Biella - Champoluc (166km)

Stage 20 — 4.40am, Saturday, May 31 | Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea (203km)

Stage 21 — 9am, Sunday, June 1 | Rome - Rome (141km)

(All times ET)