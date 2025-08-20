Ever wanted to listen to your Google Docs? Well good news - you finally can, thanks to Gemini

Gemini can now read your Google Doc for you

Authors can also add buttons for readers to listen more easily

It is only available in English for now, and you can even customize the voice

A new accessibility feature being added to Google Docs will let users generate audio versions of their documents for easy listening, but rather than traditional computer-read systems, it uses Gemini for a more natural language approach.

By using Gemini to read out your documents, Google hopes to improve intonation and personality to make it easier for listeners to understand and absorb information.

"Whether you want to hear your content out loud, absorb information better while reading, or help catch errors in your writing, audio versions of your documents provide you with clear, natural-sounding voices that read your documents aloud," Google summarized in a blog post.

Gemini will read your Google Docs to you

The feature, which will has already started rolling out to some users, allows eligible Google subscribers to change voices and playback speeds for optimum comfort.

There are two ways to access the Gemini-powered reader, including via Tools > Audio where a sound clip will be AI-generated.

Document authors can also choose to insert audio buttons directly into the document via Insert > Audio buttons so that readers can quickly click the button for a full read-out. Buttons can be customized with different styles and colors.

"This new audio feature in Docs helps you engage with your content in fresh ways and can improve accessibility of your documents," Google added.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Business Standard/Plus and Enterprise Standard/Plus accounts will be among the first to get access, as well as customers with the Gemini Education, Education Premium, Business or Enterprise add-ons.

Thankfully, it's not a feature that's reserved for companies, with Google AI Pro and Ultra plans also getting access.

However, from launch it will only work in English and on desktop versions of Docs – no future plans for availability have been confirmed at this stage.