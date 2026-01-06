Valve has revealed the winners of the 2025 Steam Awards

Hollow Knight: Silksong was the only game to win more than one category

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 picked up the Best Soundtrack Award - it's only award

Valve has announced the winners of the 2025 Steam Awards, and, unlike The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 didn't sweep almost every single category.

Running annually since 2016, The Steam Awards are decided nearly entirely by users of the popular PC gaming platform Steam. Every year, Valve offers a selection of categories and gives you a few weeks to nominate picks.

You're then able to vote on a selection of the most popular choices, with the winners decided by tallying up the votes to find out which game received the most.

This year, the categories and winners are as follows:

Game of the Year: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong VR Game of the Year: The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk Labor of Love (celebrating older games that are still being updated): Baldurs Gate 3

Baldurs Gate 3 Best Game on Steam Deck: Hades 2

Hades 2 Better With Friends (for the best co-op experiences): Peak

Peak Outstanding Visual Style: Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f Most Innovative Gameplay: Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders Best Game You Suck At: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Soundtrack Award: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Dispatch

Dispatch Sit Back and Relax (an award for relaxing experiences): RV There Yet?

A well-rounded selection?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

No game of the year list is going to be perfect (except TechRadar Gaming’s Game of the Year picks, of course!), but this seems like a pretty decent selection overall.

I'm personally quite surprised Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 didn't win in more than one category, given its huge popularity, but after it took home so many accolades at The Game Awards, that might not be such a bad thing.

The inclusion of some smaller games like The Midnight Walk and RV There Yet? is also great to see, and should hopefully drive some sales to their hard-working developers.

