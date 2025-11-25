Steam's first-ever Black Friday sale is now live until December 1

Players can save on some of the biggest and best games thanks to storefront-wide discounts

The Steam Deck 256GB LCD is also on sale

Valve has launched its first-ever Black Friday Steam sale, offering discounts on thousands of games from now until December 1.

While Steam typically has holiday and event sales throughout the year, including its annual Winter Sale every December, Valve has decided to start the celebrations earlier with a Black Friday sale for the first time in its long-running history.

From indies to shooters, to action-adventure and story games, there are plenty to choose from, including some of this year's biggest hits, like Battlefield 6, which is now 15% off from $70 to $59.49, and The Game Awards 2025 indie nominee Blue Prince, which has a 34% discount and is down from $29.99 to $19.79.

Both Silent Hill 2 and Doom: The Dark Ages are now 50% off, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is 30% off, and even Silent Hill f, one of the best horror games of the year, is 20% off from $69.99 to $55.99.

If you've been biding your time for the right moment, the Steam Deck 256GB LCD edition is also 20% this Black Friday, bringing one of the best gaming handhelds down from $399 to $319.20 / £349 to £279.20.

Valve isn't offering pre-order discounts for its recently announced Steam Machine, its new controller, or its VR Steam Frame, which are all set to launch in 2026, but fingers crossed for next Black Friday.

For more offers, stay up to date with TechRadar's best Black Friday deals guide, which includes everything from laptops, TVs, headphones, PS5 consoles, games, and more.

