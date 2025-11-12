Valve has just revealed a new Steam Machine, and it sounds like a beefed-up Steam Deck for your TV
Round two?
- Valve has just revealed a new Steam Machine system
- It runs on the same OS as the Steam Deck, but will apparently be six times more powerful
- It is set to release in 2026
Valve has announced a new Steam Machine, not to be confused with the unsuccessful line of gaming PCs of the same name that was released back in 2015.
This new system seems more like a traditional gaming console and is powered by the same operating system as the Steam Deck, the Linux-based SteamOS.
There will be two models available with varying storage capacities: a 512GB one and a larger 2TB. There's no information on pricing yet, but presumably that latter model will be significantly more expensive than the former.
Both will feature a microSD card slot, which will allow you to expand the storage.
Under the hood, the new Steam Machine boasts an AMD 6-core Zen 4 CPU paired with a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CU with access to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.
This setup, according to Valve, is six times "more powerful" than the Steam Deck and supports 4K gaming at 60 frames per second (fps). There is a catch, though, as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling is needed to achieve that frame rate. The system also supports ray tracing.
Here are all the important specs.
Storage
512GB / 2TB
CPU
AMD 6-core Zen 4 X86
GPU
Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CU
RAM
16GB DDR5
Power supply
Internal power supply
Connectivity
DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet 1 Gbps, USB-C 10 Gbps, 3.2 Gen 2, 4x Type USB-A ports, 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E, dedicated BT antenna, Integrated Steam Controller 2.4GHz radio
Operating system
SteamOS
Other features
Customizable LED bar, PC peripheral support
Valve has also confirmed that the system will work with PC peripherals, including many of the best PC controllers, in addition to the newly revealed Steam Controller - which will be offered separately or in a bundle with the system.
The Steam Machine will feature a customizable LED bar too, which can display your choice of color, animation, or the current system status. It looks like there are also customizable face plates, allowing you to change up its look.
The new Steam Machine is set to release next year.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
