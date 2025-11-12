Valve has just revealed a new Steam Machine system

It runs on the same OS as the Steam Deck, but will apparently be six times more powerful

It is set to release in 2026

Valve has announced a new Steam Machine, not to be confused with the unsuccessful line of gaming PCs of the same name that was released back in 2015.

This new system seems more like a traditional gaming console and is powered by the same operating system as the Steam Deck, the Linux-based SteamOS.

There will be two models available with varying storage capacities: a 512GB one and a larger 2TB. There's no information on pricing yet, but presumably that latter model will be significantly more expensive than the former.

Both will feature a microSD card slot, which will allow you to expand the storage.

Under the hood, the new Steam Machine boasts an AMD 6-core Zen 4 CPU paired with a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CU with access to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

This setup, according to Valve, is six times "more powerful" than the Steam Deck and supports 4K gaming at 60 frames per second (fps). There is a catch, though, as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling is needed to achieve that frame rate. The system also supports ray tracing.

Here are all the important specs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Storage 512GB / 2TB CPU AMD 6-core Zen 4 X86 GPU Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CU RAM 16GB DDR5 Power supply Internal power supply Connectivity DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet 1 Gbps, USB-C 10 Gbps, 3.2 Gen 2, 4x Type USB-A ports, 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E, dedicated BT antenna, Integrated Steam Controller 2.4GHz radio Operating system SteamOS Other features Customizable LED bar, PC peripheral support

Valve has also confirmed that the system will work with PC peripherals, including many of the best PC controllers, in addition to the newly revealed Steam Controller - which will be offered separately or in a bundle with the system.

The Steam Machine will feature a customizable LED bar too, which can display your choice of color, animation, or the current system status. It looks like there are also customizable face plates, allowing you to change up its look.

The new Steam Machine is set to release next year.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.