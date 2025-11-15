Forget Valve's new Steam Machine: here are 5 mini PCs under $500 that can run SteamOS, play games and stream media

Unlike Valve's new hardware, you can buy these right now

Mini PCs
Valve has announced three new hardware devices coming in 2026 – the Steam Controller, Steam Frame (a wireless VR headset) and top of the list, the Steam Machine, a compact PC which runs SteamOS, allowing users to play games on a large screen TV.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Valve announced the same thing a decade ago, but that Steam Machine relied on third party builders and an early SteamOS that struggled with game support.

Best Steam Machine alternatives

Minisforum Elite Mini M1-1295
Minisforum Elite Mini M1-1295: $464 at Amazon

The Minisforum Elite Mini M1-1295 is 463.99 on Amazon and offers plenty of power with its i9-12950HX processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It supports triple-4K displays through HDMI, DP and USB-C, and includes fast 2.5GbE plus Wi-Fi 6E. With strong cooling and room for storage expansion, it’s a great Steam Machine alternative.

Aoostar GEM12+ Pro
Aoostar GEM12+ Pro: $499 at Amazon

The Aoostar GEM12+ Pro is $499 and offers strong performance with the Ryzen 7 Pro 8845HS, Radeon 780M graphics and 32GB DDR5 RAM. It includes 1TB NVMe storage plus dual M.2 slots for expansion. With USB4, HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, dual 2.5GbE and an OCulink port for high-bandwidth external GPUs, it’s a good option for gaming, multitasking and creative work.

Minisforum NAB9 Mini PC
Minisforum NAB9 Mini PC: $479 at Amazon

The Minisforum NAB9 is $479 and runs on an i9-12900HK with 14 cores, 32GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports four 4K displays via dual HDMI and dual USB-C, and includes dual 2.5GbE for networking setups like servers or firewalls. With Wi-Fi 6, BT5.2 and an upgraded cooling system, it’s a versatile choice for multitasking, media work and gaming.

GMKtec K12 Mini PC
Save 31% ($220)
GMKtec K12 Mini PC: was $720 now $500 at Amazon

The GMKtec K12 is currently just $499.98 and uses the Ryzen 7 H 255 with Radeon 780M graphics, making it suitable for gaming, editing and multitasking. It comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus three M.2 slots for expansion. With USB4, HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6E and an Oculink port, it’s built for performance and flexibility.

Bosgame P3 Plus
Save 19% ($100)
Bosgame P3 Plus: was $519 now $419 at Amazon

The Bosgame P3 Plus is usually $519, but you can apply a coupon for solid $100 saving. The mini PC runs the Ryzen 7 7840HS with Radeon 780M graphics, plus 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. With HDMI, DP and USB-C for triple 4K output, dual LAN, Wi-Fi 6E and an extra NVMe slot, it’s definitely worth considering.

Consider a laptop

Dell 16 Laptop
Save 22% ($120)
Dell 16 Laptop: was $550 now $430 at Dell

If you're happy to go for a notebook, the Dell 16 Laptop is $429.99 and offers solid everyday performance with a Ryzen 5 220, integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD. Its 16-inch 2K IPS display reaches 300 nits and suits work, streaming and study. With a Passmark score of 25,600, it handles multitasking reliably, and you're not limited to using it as a Steam machine.

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

