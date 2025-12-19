Two Lenovo devices have leaked, which are supposedly part of CES 2026

One is a Legion Go 2 handheld that comes with SteamOS rather than Windows 11

The other is the rollable gaming laptop with a screen that expands horizontally to become ultrawide, and we've caught some specs for this

Lenovo's plans for CES 2026 have been spilled as we've witnessed leaked revelations about a new take on the Legion Go 2 handheld, and spec details of Lenovo's rumored Legion Pro Rollable, a gaming laptop with an expanding ultrawide screen.

Let's start with the Legion Go 2: according to Windows Latest (the source of both leaks here), at CES in January 2026, Lenovo plans to reveal a version of this portable gaming device that swaps Windows 11 for SteamOS.

As you might guess, the specs will remain the same as the Windows 11 variant, with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip as the engine, 32GB of RAM, and storage of up to 2TB.

Theoretically, Lenovo has another major gaming launch planned for CES 2026, the Legion Pro Rollable, which was already leaked by Windows Latest, and now the tech site has some spilled specs and further details relating to the device.

We're told that the rollable laptop will have a screen that expands horizontally – out to both sides, which will be a first on a notebook (assuming this is all true) – to make it a 24-inch ultrawide. In its default (non-expanded) form it'll be a standard 16-inch display.

As for the internal hardware, apparently it'll be based on Lenovo's new Legion Pro 7i, packing a top-of-the-range Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card, and a flagship Intel Core Ultra processor (we aren't told the model, but at a guess, it'll be Panther Lake).

The screen will be a Lenovo PureSight OLED display (as seen on the aforementioned Legion Go 2) and it'll actually offer three different display sizes, with a 21.5-inch midpoint between the 16-inch default size, and the fully expanded 24-inch ultrawide.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will be an expensive laptop, no doubt, aimed at power-users and those esports professionals who use an ultrawide screen for its competitive advantages (namely a much greater field of view).

Analysis: nice and niche

(Image credit: Windows Latest)

What's a bit confusing here is that the esports target audience for this ultrawide laptop will be very niche, seeing as even among this tiny gaming demographic, most pros use a standard (16:9) monitor (as those are the screens used in tournaments for the most part). But still, high-level streamers (and some pros – those who play racing games, for example) may like to avail themselves of an ultrawide when on the move and wanting to practice.

The Legion Pro Rollable remains a concept device, though, so it might not go anywhere even if it is legitimate. And with a lot of info (and leaked photos) floating around at this point, it does seem more likely to be genuine than not. Expect it to cost a small fortune, much like Lenovo's existing rollable laptop, which expands the screen vertically (a ThinkBook Plus model that tipped in at over three grand).

Nonetheless, it's an exciting device to see, and the thinking and innovation from Lenovo here are commendable.

As for the Legion Go 2, with SteamOS rather than Windows 11, it'd make sense for Lenovo to try this spin on its new handheld, given that there's still a lot of complaints about Microsoft's OS on a handheld. Despite some recent bolstering with the introduction of the Xbox Full Screen Experience (handheld mode) for Windows 11, there's still a lot of room for improvement from Microsoft.

Also, Lenovo has plumped for SteamOS in the past with the Legion Go S (alongside Windows 11), as you may recall, so there's already a precedent here – and this incarnation of the handheld was popular, too.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.