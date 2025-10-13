Lenovo ThinkPad T16g Gen 3 supports up to 192 GB of DDR5 memory

A magnesium and aluminum chassis gives the ThinkPad its signature durability

Intel’s Core Ultra HX chips bring 24 cores and integrated AI acceleration

Lenovo has quietly introduced the ThinkPad T16g Gen 3, a professional-grade workstation that discreetly carries the specifications of a gaming system.

Designed for demanding workloads in the AI era, the 16-inch laptop integrates Intel’s top-tier mobile processors and Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs.

While it looks every bit a business laptop, its internals suggest performance levels which could attract gamers and content creators alike.

Powerful Intel HX processors with AI acceleration

The T16g Gen 3 is built around Intel’s Core Ultra HX series, including the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX with up to 24 cores and clock speeds of 5.5GHz.

These processors include Intel’s dedicated Neural Processing Unit, branded as “Intel AI Boost,” which delivers up to 13 trillion operations per second of AI acceleration.

When combined with CPU and GPU compute performance, the laptop reaches up to 36 TOPS of total AI capability.

This makes it suitable for professionals using AI tools in fields like video editing, data science, and software development, although its real-world advantage over traditional CPUs remains to be tested.

Unlike previous ThinkPad workstations that used Nvidia’s professional RTX chips, the T16g Gen 3 uses GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptop GPUs.

With up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory, these GPUs deliver enough performance for intensive AI processing, real-time ray tracing, and advanced simulation tasks.

This decision effectively merges business reliability with gaming-level performance, giving the T16g Gen 3 a unique identity in Lenovo’s lineup.

Its display options include high-end OLED and IPS panels, all X-Rite calibrated and TÜV certified for low blue light, supporting resolutions up to 4K and refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Lenovo equipped the T16g Gen 3 with extensive upgrade options, including up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 memory across four SODIMM slots.

Storage support includes three M.2 PCIe drives totaling 12TB, with one slot capable of PCIe 5.0 x4 speeds approaching 16GB/s.

The system maintains the ThinkPad’s reputation for durability, using a magnesium and aluminum chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H standards.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, dual USB-A ports, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, alongside optional 5G and Wi-Fi 7.

Powering this device is a 99.9Wh battery paired with a 180W USB-C GaN charger supporting rapid charging up to 80% in one hour.

