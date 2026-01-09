TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems, and TWICE announce CES Picks 2026 winners
News
By TechRadar Pro published
See which companies took home this year's awards!
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
TechRadar Pro, TWICE, and Residential Systems are proud to announce the winners of this year’s CES Picks Awards, the brands’ annual program honoring the best and most influential consumer technology at CES 2026. Winners were selected based on the impact they’re expected to have on the Consumer Electronic industry.
Congratulations to all the winners!
TechRadar Pro Picks 2026 award winners
- Aiper Scuba V3 Ultra Submission
- Anisoptera Dragonfly EdgeAI Platform
- Anker Innovations soundcore Work AI Recorder
- Aquablu BOLD
- ARDGE
- ASUS Ascent GX10 AI Supercomputer
- AUKEY MagFusion Ark
- aulumu
- Belkin International ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter
- Biwin Storage Technology Origin Code VORTEX DDR5
- Blues Notecard and Starnote
- Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport for Unit-Level Traceability
- Creality Sermoon P1
- Dennisson Technologies AuraFlex Photonic Muscle
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra X Whole-Home Power Solutions
- Efficient Computer Electron E1 Evaluation Kit
- Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus Projector
- Euhomy Ice Leopard X1: The Fastest Portable Ice Maker
- Flint Paper Battery
- HoloTwin
- HP ZBook Fury G1i
- Hyper® HyperDrive® Next USB4 V2 M.2 PCIe Enclosure
- JBuds Mini ANC
- JBuds Open Headphones
- LiberNovo Omni
- MINISFORUM MS-S1 Max
- MIPS S8200 Software-First AI Accelerator for Edge AI
- Momax Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock Blending Modern Tech with Heritage Ceramic Design
- Neuranics MiMiG Wristband – Magnetic Gesture Recognition & Control
- Ohsnap MCON
- Olight Group Co., Ltd Ecolast Rechargeable 1.5V AA Lithium-ion Battery with BMS
- Olight Group Co., Ltd Ostation 2 Pro
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock
- PFU America, Inc. ScanSnap iX2500: Enterprise-Grade Scanning for Home and Small Businesses
- Primech AI HYTRON Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Restroom Cleaning Robot
- QNAP QAI-h1290FX
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus
- Quilt.AI - Sphere
- RoboCT Innovation Limited Ascentiz Modular AI Exoskeleton System (Hip Module & Knee Module)
- Satechi Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock
- SOTSU FlipAction Elite 16”
- Sylvox Frameless Pro 75” Outdoor TV
- TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER entry
- uCloudlink MeowGo G50 Max
- uCloudlink UniCord Pro
- UGREEN
- UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band
- XREAL 1S
- xTool P3
Residential Systems Picks 2026 award winners
- Arqaios ALLIE Smart Home
- DESLOC V150 Plus Smart Lock
- Govee Ceiling Light Ultra
- Hisense 116UXS RGB MiniLED evo
- Hisense UR9 RGB MiniLED TV
- Hisense XR10 4K TriChroma Laser Projector
- Jackery Solar Gazebo
- Kidde Ring App-Enabled Smart Smoke Alarm and Combination Alarm (DC Version)
- Linkplay Technology WiiM Amp Ultra
- Lockly TapCom
- MALTANI Corp. SOLADUO
- Micro-Star International EZgo Portable EV Charger
- RayNeo Air 4 Pro
- Reolink Innovation OMVI X16 PoE
- Samsung Electronics The Frame Series by Samsung
- Segway Navimow i2 LiDAR Robotic Mower
- Superheat H1 Water Heater
- TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro
- Ultrahuman Healthcare Home Sleep Monitoring
- Weprotalk Technology Aetherion Max
- XGIMI TITAN Noir Max
TWICE Picks 2026 award winners
- Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-71T)
- Acer Nitro XV270X P
- Aeroband Guitar
- Aeroband PocketDrum 2 Max
- Agibot Prime Q1 humanoid robot\Prime T1 humanoid robot
- Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro
- ANTHBOT N Series robotic mower
- Aqara Smart Lock U400
- Beatbot AquaSense X
- beyerdynamic DT 270 PRO
- Biwin Mini SSD CL100 and RD510 Reader
- BLUETTI Elite 300 Portable Power Station
- Brisk It Neoma AI Countertop Oven
- Cearvol Wave Smart OTC Hearing Aids
- Cozyla Calendar+ 2
- DESLOC V150 Plus Smart Lock
- Dreame Z2 Ultra QuadLift™ Pool Cleaning Robot
- Dreame FizzFresh™ Refrigerator
- Dreame Furcatch Air Purifier FP10
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone
- ECOVACS GOAT A3000 LiDAR PRO
- ELEHEAR Delight
- Element Xumo Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV
- Element 32″ 1080P FHD Smart Google TV
- ESR UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector
- Euhomy Ice Leopard X1
- Euhomy Luna Pro
- Fender Audio ELIE
- FitTransformer
- Govee Floor Lamp 3
- GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro
- VOCCI
- DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S
- Hisense PureFit Wine Cabinet
- Hisense Slide-in Smart Induction Range
- Hisense UR9 RGB MiniLED TV
- Hisense X-Zone Master Laundry
- Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat
- Pophie
- Insta360 Link 2 Pro
- Jackery Solar Gazebo
- JBL Endurance Zone
- Klipsch ProMedia Lumina
- SCAR: AI-Powered Precision Scar Treatment and Coverage System Device
- L’Oréal Light Straight + Multi-styler
- Laifen Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush
- Lepro AI Companion A1
- LG CLOiD Home Robot
- Linkplay WiiM Sound
- Luya Smart Indoor Microgreens Grower
- MagitiQ
- MAMMOTION LUBA 3 AWD
- KODAK 10-Inch Keepsake AI Photo Frame
- Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT
- Mudita Kompakt
- myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock: Redefining Intelligent Access
- Narwal Flow 2
- Birdfy Nest Duo
- Onkyo Muse Y-50 Network Integrated Amplifier with Advanced Streaming & LCD Color Display
- Oshkosh Corporation Collision Avoidance Mitigation System (CAMS)
- Pawkeyland AI Smart Pet Collar
- Pongbot Limited Pace S Pro Tennis Ball Machine
- Pulsetto-FIT
- RainPoint Ecosystem
- Reolink OMVI X16 PoE: All-in-One 24MP Triple Lens Panoramic-PTZ Security Camera
- Robotin R2
- Rokid Ai Glasses Style
- HydraBuds OWS Sport Rugged Earphone
- HydraMotion 3.0
- Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro 16”
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
- Samsung 27” Odyssey G80HF
- Samsung 32” Odyssey 3D G90XH
- Samsung Music Studio 7
- Samsung The Freestyle+
- Samsung The Movingstyle
- SATELLAI Collar Go
- Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt
- Scosche MAGICMOUNT™ CHARGE Puck
- Scosche MAGICGRIP™ CHARGE VENT
- Scosche POWERVOLT™85 REEL
- Segway Myon E-Bike with RearView Radar and Xiro Dropper Post
- Segway Navimow i2 LiDAR Robotic Mower
- Homatics MiniBar 600 + ATV Box
- SODA AI Speaker
- VIGX π6 Wearable Exoskeleton Sports Assist Robot
- Aura Mini LED 4K TV V3000
- U-DHOO Elder Companion AI
- Stareep S3 Ultra
- Shure MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone
- Simrad AutoCaptain
- Skullcandy Barrel Micro
- Timeli
- Spark Biomedical, Inc. OhmBody Wearable Neurostimulation for Menstrual Wellness
- STIHL BRA 280
- Superheat H1
- SureBright Technologies Inc.
- TAL Education Group AI Buddy
- TCL MOVETIME MT48
- TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro
- TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV
- TDM. Neo Hybrid Headphone Speaker
- Total Sonics Total Cal Multichannel Audio Auto Calibration
- Thodian™ by TouchPoint Solution®
- TYTUS Modular Grilling System
- UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band
- UOG Foot Pain Relief Socks
- UREVO 2
- Vasco Translator Q1
- Vbot Companion Robotic Dog
- VenHub Global, Inc.
- Victrola Soundstage
- ViewSonic® VP2488-4K ColorPro® Monitor
- Vobble Interactive Audio Platform
- AWOL Vision Aetherion Max
- Wilfa Probaker NXT
- Yarbo Trimmer
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
TOPICS
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
LATEST ARTICLES