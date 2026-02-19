I'm constantly shocked by Internxt's choice to offer lifetime cloud storage deal with a 90% discount, especially when they come jam-packed with extra features and services. So what makes a single payment for a lifetime of cloud storage worth it?

Well, for a start, you only pay once. In all likelihood you're already paying for an existing cloud storage service. My phone is so full of old images, videos, and memories that I'm paying Apple almost £3 per month just to hold on to them.

If I want to keep that media into my eighties, I'll end up spending over £1,800 for just 200 gigabytes of storage - and that doesn't take into account the price increases or the fact that I'll eventually need to upgrade to a plan with more storage.

Compare that to Internxt's current offer: With the Ultimate plan, you're paying €390 just once for 5 terabytes of encrypted cloud storage. But that's not all, you also get an encrypted VPN, antivirus, file-sharing, computer backup and much more. In fact, you're even getting future features that haven't been released yet, such as a dedicated Photos and Mail app.

For me, Internxt is already one of the best cloud storage providers, and I could go on and on about their security features, customer support, and excellent user interface - but you can read all about that in our Internxt review. For now, take a look at these deals:

Today's top Internxt Cloud Storage deals

Save 90% Internxt Premium Storage 3TB: was €2,900 now €290 at Internxt Read more Read less ▼ The Premium plan features all the same tools as the Essential, but with triple the storage. It also helps you invite, share, and collaborate with your files, making it a better fit for small businesses. It comes with premium customer support - so if anything goes wrong or you need help with your data, Internxt is right there to help you through it.

Save 90% Internxt Lifetime Storage 5TB: was €3,900 now €390 at Internxt Read more Read less ▼ The Ultimate plan again comes with all the previously mentioned features, but also CLI & WebDav support, as well as NAS & Rclone support. The plan is set to improve too (although it's not specified when this will be). The Ultimate plan will soon give you access to Internxt mail, the encrypted email service for total privacy in your communications, and Internxt Photos. You'll also get access to Internxt Meet - a platform for hosting video calls, protected by Internxt's post-quantum encryption - making the lifetime storage deal a lot more than just storage.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 37% pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ Save up to 37% If you need the humungous 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for anyone who has accidentally deleted something important) that pCloud Ultra plans offer - take advantage of this while you can!