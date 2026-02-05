I'm a cloud storage expert and this Valentines Day 50% lifetime pCloud discount is making me fall in love all over again
Get 1TB to 10TB of storage with free encryption and 50% off
If you enjoy storing and looking back on your memories, you're probably already paying for a monthly cloud storage subscription. But what if I told you there was an alternative to worrying about rising subscription costs and running out of storage?
Let me introduce you to pCloud, one of the best cloud storage services around, and currently pCloud is offering over 50% off all its lifetime cloud storage plans.
Save, protect and relive the best moments of your life. One payment, endless memories.
From Feb 5 to 17, pCloud is offering a 50% discount on lifetime cloud storage. Here is what you can grab right now:
1TB - now $199, was $435 (-54%)
2TB - $279, was $599 (-53%)
10TB - $799, was $1890 (-58%)
Why do I recommend pCloud?
pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage service with more than 20 million users. It offers excellent compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux, as well as a great desktop app with new photo organization, automatic timeline, and built-in photo editor functionalities.
In our pCloud review, we loved how easy the app was to navigate and praised the extensive list of extra features offered (which has only gotten longer since our review!). pCloud offers top of the line syncing, file recovery, and versioning tools, and allows for non-pCloud users to collaborate through link sharing, folder invites, and file requests.
This Valentines day lifetime plan offer is the lowest I've seen pCloud prices in 2026, and the best part is that it is a one time payment. Right now, you can store all your precious memories to re-live later on and save over 50% pCloud lifetime pricing.
