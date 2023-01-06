9 best unlimited cloud storage deals from $3.50/month (January 2023)

Looking for the best unlimited cloud storage offers on the planet? You came to the perfect place. I have sourced more unlimited cloud storage providers than anywhere else on the web and will update this page at least once every month.

Unlimited cloud storage - like lifetime cloud storage - is a subset of the bigger cloud storage ecosystem (check out our best cloud storage buying guide if you want to know more). According to Google Trends, search for “unlimited cloud storage” has slightly decreased in popularity over the past few years as a number of big players most notably, Bitcasa and Google ( Google Photos ), stopped using no-limit cloud storage as a major lure.

Note that for the purpose of this article, we will use cloud backup and cloud storage interchangeably even if there are some notable differences between the two. Read our article on Cloud backup vs Cloud Storage for more information.

That said, there’s at least nine unlimited cloud storage deals on the market and not all of them are from, what we’d call, obvious service providers. We've listed them in order of ascending price, with the cheapest first.

(opens in new tab) Carbonite Basic : $84 $41.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% This is the cheapest unlimited cloud storage of the market and it is not from a shady service provider. Carbonite is one of the biggest names in town and offers unlimited backup, automatic file and photo backup.

(opens in new tab) Polarbackup unlimited cloud storage: $47.99/ year (opens in new tab)

Polarbackup’s affordable no-limit online storage deserves a spot on your shortlist because it is so cheap at less than 20 cents a day. Just bear in mind that it is cold storage, which means that it is meant primarily for archiving.



(opens in new tab) G Cloud Ultimate Plan: $59.99/year (opens in new tab)

Get unlimited cloud storage for all your photos, videos, documents and more, now for as little as $4.99/month. Moving data to the service is simple and intuitive; 256-bit AES encryption ensures files don't fall into wrong hands.

(opens in new tab) Backblaze Personal Cloud Backup : $84/year (opens in new tab)

Backblaze ranks consistently amongst the best cloud backup providers with more than 500,000 customers and unlimited cloud storage space. Unlike other providers, there's no price increase after the first year.

(opens in new tab) Livedrive Backup: $107.88 $89.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save 17% Livedrive gives you the option of backing up your files to an unlimited cloud storage so you don't lose a thing. We liked the fact that it is UK-based and has an established pedigree (it celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2023).



(opens in new tab) OpenDrive personal unlimited: $99/year (opens in new tab)

OpenDrive has emerged as a capable contender with plenty of features for individuals, businesses or enterprises and has the likes of T-Mobile and FC Barcelona adopting its unlimited cloud storage solutions.



(opens in new tab) Sync Teams+ Unlimited: $180/year (opens in new tab)

Sync.com delivers a competitively priced unlimited cloud storage solution affordable enough to rival some of the key players in the game, and a rock-solid set of central functions, as well as some excellent security features.



(opens in new tab) Box Business storage: $180/year (opens in new tab)

Box offers team collaboration by default with its unlimited cloud storage offer with a staggering 1500+ integrations with many popular SaaS providers plus Box Sign (opens in new tab) and Box Canvas (opens in new tab) as well as DLP (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dropbox Advanced: $288/year (opens in new tab)

With more than 700 million users, Dropbox is one of the largest cloud storage companies in the world and has been in operation since 2008. Its advanced plan gives "as much space as needed, once purchased" with plenty of enterprise-level features.

What is unlimited cloud storage? In theory, It is cloud storage with no limits in capacity, file format and file size. However, there are always restrictions as to what you can and can’t do. That’s because cloud storage service providers have finite resources: fixed bandwidth to and from the data center where hard disk drives are stored, fixed number of bytes per hard drive and fixed number of hard disks.

Why do companies offer unlimited cloud storage? Simples! Companies offer unlimited cloud storage because it is a powerful marketing argument, a valid selling point not only in cloud storage but also in web hosting (unlimited bandwidth) and in mobile phone contracts (unlimited minutes, unlimited data downloads, unlimited text). Heck! Even businesses offer unlimited holidays to reduce turnover and attract new talent. What they bet on is that customers won’t be uploading tens of terabytes of data. Unlimited cloud storage depends very much on how much data you can upload at any time and this has a physical limit based on your connection.