Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 16 (game #797).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #798) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESS

CLOSE

WELCOME

STAMP

OPEN

SPEECH

HANDY

ADDRESS

PETITION

ENVELOPE

PUSH

ACCESSIBLE

NAME

NEARBY

ASSEMBLY

EXIT

NYT Connections today (game #798) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Local places

Local places GREEN: Put it in the post

Put it in the post BLUE: Seen at an entrance

Seen at an entrance PURPLE: Protected by the US Constitution

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #798) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

GREEN: NEEDS FOR SENDING A LETTER

BLUE: WORDS ON A DOOR

PURPLE: FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #798) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #798, are…

YELLOW: CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACCESSIBLE, CLOSE, HANDY, NEARBY

ACCESSIBLE, CLOSE, HANDY, NEARBY GREEN: NEEDS FOR SENDING A LETTER ADDRESS, ENVELOPE, NAME, STAMP

ADDRESS, ENVELOPE, NAME, STAMP BLUE: WORDS ON A DOOR EXIT, OPEN, PUSH, WELCOME

EXIT, OPEN, PUSH, WELCOME PURPLE: FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOMS ASSEMBLY, PETITION, PRESS, SPEECH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I made one mistake today and it came from rushing to put together a quartet before properly considering all 16 tiles.

Thinking I was collecting words linked to pressure on an opposing team, I grouped together PRESS, CLOSE, PUSH and ADDRESS.

I abandoned this pursuit and studied the board a bit more carefully immediately seeing NEEDS FOR SENDING A LETTER and then FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOMS, something I’m surprised warranted being a purple group.

The oddity of the round for me was completely overlooking the yellow group – something on reflection I really should have seen ahead of anything else.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, August 16, game #797)

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY FORTITUDE, GRIT, PLUCK, RESOLVE

FORTITUDE, GRIT, PLUCK, RESOLVE GREEN: RENOVATIONS CONSTRUCTION, REPAIRS, UPGRADES, WORK

CONSTRUCTION, REPAIRS, UPGRADES, WORK BLUE: TROUNCE CREAM, CRUSH, ROUT, SHELLAC

CREAM, CRUSH, ROUT, SHELLAC PURPLE: KINDS OF SOFT/LIGHTWEIGHT PAPER CREPE, ROLLING, TISSUE, TOILET