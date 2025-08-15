Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 15 (game #796).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #797) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TISSUE

WORK

PLUCK

CONSTRUCTION

CRUSH

CREPE

CREAM

RESOLVE

ROLLING

REPAIRS

SHELLAC

TOILET

GRIT

ROUT

UPGRADES

FORTITUDE

NYT Connections today (game #797) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Unwavering perseverance

Unwavering perseverance GREEN: Home improvements

Home improvements BLUE: To deliver a heavy defeat

To deliver a heavy defeat PURPLE: Pulp friction

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #797) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY

GREEN: RENOVATIONS

BLUE: TROUNCE

PURPLE: KINDS OF SOFT/LIGHTWEIGHT PAPER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #797) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #797, are…

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY FORTITUDE, GRIT, PLUCK, RESOLVE

FORTITUDE, GRIT, PLUCK, RESOLVE GREEN: RENOVATIONS CONSTRUCTION, REPAIRS, UPGRADES, WORK

CONSTRUCTION, REPAIRS, UPGRADES, WORK BLUE: TROUNCE CREAM, CRUSH, ROUT, SHELLAC

CREAM, CRUSH, ROUT, SHELLAC PURPLE: KINDS OF SOFT/LIGHTWEIGHT PAPER CREPE, ROLLING, TISSUE, TOILET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

A great puzzle today which got me pondering how we use TOILET paper to sneeze into, blow our noses, or dab them.

TOILET paper works perfectly well for this function because it’s essentially the same product as facial tissue, just in a different format. Yet, despite this, we’d never think of using facial tissue in place of toilet paper. Why is that? We might even use less and save money if we did.

The INTREPIDITY group contained four incredible qualities we should all strive to possess and I suspect those that do possess them don’t have time to ponder the differences between KINDS OF SOFT/LIGHTWEIGHT PAPER.

