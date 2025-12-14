Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, December 14 (game #917).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #918) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SEE

MONSTER

QUARTER

ONE HUNDRED

SEMI

CELSIUS

BUMPER

DUMP

JOINT

GIANT

FINAL

HOLE

TITANIC

QUALIFIER

DIVE

COLD

NYT Connections today (game #918) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The route to glory

The route to glory GREEN: Massive

Massive BLUE: Rough place

Rough place PURPLE: Multiple meaning of a letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #918) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TOURNAMENT ROUNDS

GREEN: ENORMOUS

BLUE: DISREPUTABLE ESTABLISHMENT

PURPLE: WHAT "C" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #918) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #918, are…

YELLOW: TOURNAMENT ROUNDS FINAL, QUALIFIER, QUARTER, SEMI

FINAL, QUALIFIER, QUARTER, SEMI GREEN: ENORMOUS BUMPER, GIANT, MONSTER, TITANIC

BUMPER, GIANT, MONSTER, TITANIC BLUE: DISREPUTABLE ESTABLISHMENT DIVE, DUMP, HOLE, JOINT

DIVE, DUMP, HOLE, JOINT PURPLE: WHAT "C" MIGHT MEAN CELSIUS, COLD, ONE HUNDRED, SEE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Aside from being annoyed at not getting the fairly easy purple group, I’m thrilled to have gone through a game in difficulty order.

With the fever dream horror of the World Cup draw still heavy on my mind, TOURNAMENT ROUNDS instantly popped up – as did ENORMOUS, with its reminder of the meaning of TITANIC.

Incidentally, there is a Thai restaurant near where I live in London that is called Thai Tanic – a truly disastrous name on many levels, but apparently they do a very nice Khao Soi.

Anyway, I digress. JOINT was a bit of an outlier in the DISREPUTABLE ESTABLISHMENT group, but maybe “hovel” would have been too down at heel.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, December 14, game #917)

YELLOW: LAY IT ON THICK FAWN, FLATTER, GUSH, PRAISE

FAWN, FLATTER, GUSH, PRAISE GREEN: HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSON FIGURES DUCKLING, EMPEROR, MERMAID, PRINCESS

DUCKLING, EMPEROR, MERMAID, PRINCESS BLUE: SILENT "L" CALF, CHALK, COLONEL, WOULD

CALF, CHALK, COLONEL, WOULD PURPLE: FICTIONAL PIGS BABE, NAPOLEON, PIGLET, PORKY