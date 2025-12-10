Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 10 (game #913).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #914) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUE

SERA

BUNNY

EARS

QUEUE

DEVIL

GNOME

GRILL

SEAR

BOWL

ELLE

JACKET

SHED

ARE

ARES

SPRINKLER

NYT Connections today (game #914) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Outside the home

Outside the home GREEN: Similar letters

Similar letters BLUE: Alphabetical soundalikes

Alphabetical soundalikes PURPLE: Star with a word describing sandy dirt

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #914) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YELLOW: THINGS SEEN IN A YARD

GREEN: ANAGRAMS

BLUE: LETTER HOMOPHONES

PURPLE: DUST

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #914) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #914, are…

YELLOW: THINGS SEEN IN A YARD GNOME, GRILL, SHED, SPRINKLER

GNOME, GRILL, SHED, SPRINKLER GREEN: ANAGRAMS ARES, EARS, SEAR, SERA

ARES, EARS, SEAR, SERA BLUE: LETTER HOMOPHONES ARE, ELLE, QUE, QUEUE

ARE, ELLE, QUE, QUEUE PURPLE: DUST BOWL, BUNNY, DEVIL, JACKET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections can play tricks on the brain and the one thing I always have to be wary of is not to fall for obvious quartets – because they are often traps. However, the thing is sometimes those obvious quartets that you think are traps? Well, today they are actual groups.

This mind game appeared twice today – once with the blue group of LETTER HOMOPHONES and also with the LETTER ANAGRAMS, which seemed so obvious I left it alone.

Meanwhile THINGS SEEN IN A YARD is a recurring category and well, the purple group I got because they made more sense together rather than me guessing that DUST was the connection.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, December 10, game #913)

YELLOW: "MY GOODNESS!" DEAR, GRACIOUS, HEAVENS, MERCY

DEAR, GRACIOUS, HEAVENS, MERCY GREEN: IMITATION COPY, DUMMY, DUPE, FAKE

COPY, DUMMY, DUPE, FAKE BLUE: CONFECTION CANDY, LOLLY, SUCKER, SWEET

CANDY, LOLLY, SUCKER, SWEET PURPLE: WHAT "Y" MIGHT MEAN WHY, YEAR, YELLOW, YES