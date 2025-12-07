Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, December 7 (game #910).

NYT Connections today (game #911) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

VINE

WING

RODEO

EGG

COWBOY

SOFA

STAR

ROE

MINK

SPUR

SUNSET

URGE

MAVERICK

MULHOLLAND

PUSH

PARS

NYT Connections today (game #911) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Given a push

Given a push GREEN: LA places

LA places BLUE: Texan athletes

Texan athletes PURPLE: Missing capitals

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #911) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GOAD, WITH "ON"

GREEN: FAMOUS STREETS IN LOS ANGELES

BLUE: MEMBER OF A DALLAS PRO SPORTS TEAM

PURPLE: EUROPEAN CAPITALS MINUS SECOND-TO-LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #911) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #911, are…

YELLOW: GOAD, WITH "ON" EGG, PUSH, SPUR, URGE

EGG, PUSH, SPUR, URGE GREEN: FAMOUS STREETS IN LOS ANGELES MULHOLLAND, RODEO, SUNSET, VINE

MULHOLLAND, RODEO, SUNSET, VINE BLUE: MEMBER OF A DALLAS PRO SPORTS TEAM COWBOY, MAVERICK, STAR, WING

COWBOY, MAVERICK, STAR, WING PURPLE: EUROPEAN CAPITALS MINUS SECOND-TO-LAST LETTER MINK, PARS, ROE, SOFA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Before settling on FAMOUS STREETS IN LOS ANGELES I was convinced that there was a western-themed group with COWBOY, SPUR, MAVERICK and RODEO – but I thankfully abandoned this thread after it cost me a mistake.

Both SPUR and STAR did make me think that there was a sports theme somewhere in this mix, but I stuck to the task and added SPUR to the motivational yellow group, GOAD, WITH “ON”.

I am pleased I got the blue group, as my US sports knowledge is not great, but I knew that the Mavs and Cowboys were Dallas teams, so I took a lucky punt with STAR and WING. With just eight tiles left I was on pretty safe ground as I decided there’s unlikely to be a team called the Dallas Sofas.

