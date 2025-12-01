Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, December 1 (game #904).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #905) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ANGEL

BROAD

BROW

MOMA

FRICK

SUGAR

GENERAL

MET

DADA

ROYAL

BALLPARK

SHOOT

ROUGH

FUDGE

RAY

SISI

NYT Connections today (game #905) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Vaguely correct

Vaguely correct GREEN: Polite swearwords

Polite swearwords BLUE: Baseball stars

Baseball stars PURPLE: Your folks with an extra character

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #905) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APPROXIMATE

GREEN: MILD OATHS

BLUE: MLB PLAYER

PURPLE: FAMILY MEMBER NICKNAME PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #905) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #905, are…

YELLOW: APPROXIMATE BALLPARK, BROAD, GENERAL, ROUGH

BALLPARK, BROAD, GENERAL, ROUGH GREEN: MILD OATHS FRICK, FUDGE, SHOOT, SUGAR

FRICK, FUDGE, SHOOT, SUGAR BLUE: MLB PLAYER ANGEL, MET, RAY, ROYAL

ANGEL, MET, RAY, ROYAL PURPLE: FAMILY MEMBER NICKNAME PLUS A LETTER BROW, DADA, MOMA, SISI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I only know the name of one baseball player and they retired in 2001, so I’m really pleased I managed to see the purple group after I got down to the final eight tiles.

Before that, I managed to make a mistake by thinking that MOMA and MET belonged in a group of New York institutions – so I added DADA and ROYAL without having any idea what they could be.

Fortunately, I moved on pretty quickly and saw APPROXIMATE and the brilliant collection of MILD OATHS – although surely “fiddlesticks” would have been a better choice than FRICK.

