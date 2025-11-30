NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, December 1 (game #904)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 30 (game #903).

NYT Connections today (game #904) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FULL MOON

EYE CONTACT

ORBIT

PIZZA PIE

REVOLUTION

METAMORPHOSIS

PUPIL

SEA CHANGE

PEA SOUP

LAP

LP

CASTLE

TRIAL

TEA LEAVES

JUDGMENT

CIRCUIT

NYT Connections today (game #904) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Full circle

Full circle GREEN: Well rounded

Well rounded BLUE: Franz titles

Franz titles PURPLE: Sounds alphabetical

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #904) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPLETE TURN

GREEN: CIRCULAR THINGS

BLUE: KAFKA WORKS, WITH "THE"

PURPLE: STARTING WITH LETTER HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #904) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #904, are…

YELLOW: COMPLETE TURN CIRCUIT, LAP, ORBIT, REVOLUTION

CIRCUIT, LAP, ORBIT, REVOLUTION GREEN: CIRCULAR THINGS FULL MOON, LP, PIZZA PIE, PUPIL

FULL MOON, LP, PIZZA PIE, PUPIL BLUE: KAFKA WORKS, WITH "THE" CASTLE, JUDGMENT, METAMORPHOSIS, TRIAL

CASTLE, JUDGMENT, METAMORPHOSIS, TRIAL PURPLE: STARTING WITH LETTER HOMOPHONES EYE CONTACT, PEA SOUP, SEA CHANGE, TEA LEAVES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Thinking that there was a group about change today, I connected REVOLUTION, METAMORPHOSIS, JUDGEMENT and SEA CHANGE.

Then, after this mistake I came closer with ORBIT instead of PUPIL for what became CIRCULAR THINGS. This was after deciding that LP and PIZZA PIE belong together – indeed in my hometown of Brighton, England, there’s a popular restaurant called Vinyl and Pizza that brings these two worlds together.

COMPLETE TURN felt like a logical follow on, but this is where the 360-theme ended.

Pleased as I am to have solved the purple group, it was by pure chance. I didn't see STARTING WITH LETTER HOMOPHONES, but I did see four two-word tiles.

