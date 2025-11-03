Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 3 (game #876).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #877) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOC

AIR

PILOT

LEAF

SHEET

MID

ELECTRIC

SLIDE

ZIP

DRIVE

DIRECT

FILM

TIFF

COAT

RHYTHM

GUIDE

NYT Connections today (game #877) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Show the way

Show the way GREEN: Covering

Covering BLUE: Suffixes to help organization

Suffixes to help organization PURPLE: Types of a six-stringed instrument

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #877) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEER

GREEN: THIN LAYER

BLUE: FILE EXTENSIONS

PURPLE: _____ GUITAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #877) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #877, are…

YELLOW: STEER DIRECT, DRIVE, GUIDE, PILOT

DIRECT, DRIVE, GUIDE, PILOT GREEN: THIN LAYER COAT, FILM, LEAF, SHEET

COAT, FILM, LEAF, SHEET BLUE: FILE EXTENSIONS DOC, MID, TIFF, ZIP

DOC, MID, TIFF, ZIP PURPLE: _____ GUITAR AIR, ELECTRIC, RHYTHM, SLIDE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I’m putting this down as a “tricky” because it required a little bit more thinking time than I usually spend on an “easy” Connections game.

Plus, I also made a mistake thinking that DOC, LEAF, SHEET, and FILM were all ways of describing a piece of paper.

Fortunately, I didn’t labour too long over this error and saw THIN LAYER followed by FILE EXTENSIONS – despite only being familiar with three of them (MID was a guess).

As someone who once dabbled with guitar experimentation I’m slightly ashamed that I missed ____ GUITAR; it was the inclusion of AIR that threw me.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 3, game #876)

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED CLOWN NOSE, FIRE ENGINE, MARASCHINO CHERRY, STOP SIGN

CLOWN NOSE, FIRE ENGINE, MARASCHINO CHERRY, STOP SIGN GREEN: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR BALLOON ANIMAL, BOUNCY CASTLE, WATER WINGS, WHOOPEE CUSHION

BALLOON ANIMAL, BOUNCY CASTLE, WATER WINGS, WHOOPEE CUSHION BLUE: THINGS WITH A LOT OF PIECES JIGSAW PUZZLE, LEGO SET, LITE-BRITE, PICK-UP STICKS

JIGSAW PUZZLE, LEGO SET, LITE-BRITE, PICK-UP STICKS PURPLE: ENDING WITH ANIMALS DARK HORSE, FUNKY CHICKEN, JUMBO SHRIMP, SEA MONKEY