Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #876) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SEA MONKEY

JIGSAW PUZZLE

BALLOON ANIMAL

CLOWN NOSE

WHOOPEE CUSHION

MARASCHINO CHERRY

FUNKY CHICKEN

LEGO SET

FIRE ENGINE

JUMBO SHRIMP

PICK-UP STICKS

BOUNCY CASTLE

WATER WINGS

LITE-BRITE

STOP SIGN

DARK HORSE

NYT Connections today (game #876) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: All the same color

GREEN: All inflatable

BLUE: Multiple parts and bits

PURPLE: Beasts worthy of description

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #876) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED

GREEN: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR

BLUE: THINGS WITH A LOT OF PIECES

PURPLE: ENDING WITH ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #876) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #876, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED CLOWN NOSE, FIRE ENGINE, MARASCHINO CHERRY, STOP SIGN

GREEN: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR BALLOON ANIMAL, BOUNCY CASTLE, WATER WINGS, WHOOPEE CUSHION

BLUE: THINGS WITH A LOT OF PIECES JIGSAW PUZZLE, LEGO SET, LITE-BRITE, PICK-UP STICKS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH ANIMALS DARK HORSE, FUNKY CHICKEN, JUMBO SHRIMP, SEA MONKEY

My rating: Easy

My score: Perfect

After the initial brain melt of seeing 16 two-word tiles I began to spot some common links.

My thought after completing every group was – is the connection really that basic? None more so than the purple/hardest group ENDING WITH ANIMALS, which earned me a “purple first” badge for getting the purple group first 15 times. This gamification is a recent addition to Connections and I haven’t really noticed it before.

I had initially thought that SEA MONKEY and WHOOPEE CUSHION were “things advertised in the back of Mad magazine”.

Sea Monkeys, which used to be available via mail order but now appear in some toy stores, are quite the marketing scam, with potential buyers believing they are purchasing some wondrous anthropomorphic creatures that will spring to life when added to an aquatic tank and give them hours of amusement. The reality is they are purchasing brine shrimp. A life lesson to never trust the hype.

