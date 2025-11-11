Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 11 (game #884).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #885) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

YOLO

POLO

LOCO

DODO

COMO

FOMO

JUDO

BOGO

BOZO

ROJO

YO-YO

SUMO

POCO

DOPE

GOLF

GOAT

NYT Connections today (game #885) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Competitive activities

Competitive activities GREEN: Slightly unhinged person

Slightly unhinged person BLUE: A quick way of saying something

A quick way of saying something PURPLE: As spoken in Madrid

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #885) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPORTS

GREEN: DOOFUS

BLUE: ACRONYMS

PURPLE: SPANISH WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #885) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #885, are…

YELLOW: SPORTS GOLF, JUDO, POLO, SUMO

GOLF, JUDO, POLO, SUMO GREEN: DOOFUS BOZO, DODO, DOPE, YO-YO

BOZO, DODO, DOPE, YO-YO BLUE: ACRONYMS BOGO, FOMO, GOAT, YOLO

BOGO, FOMO, GOAT, YOLO PURPLE: SPANISH WORDS COMO, LOCO, POCO, ROJO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

These types of Connections, like this four-letter extravaganza, always discombobulate my thinking, so I’m actually thrilled to have made it through it with only two mistakes.

My first was trying to find a fourth acronym to go with the ones I knew: GOAT, FOMO, and YOLO. I guessed COMO first and then BOGO – as I figured it was a variant of BOGOF, or buy one get one free, which indeed it is – just without the 'free' part.

My next error was one that I’ve made before and that was thinking that POLO and GOLF were the start of a group of cars made by Volkswagen. They are, but my guesses of POCO and LOCO are not – the latter, of course, being an acronym for Loser of Connections Often.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 11, game #884)

YELLOW: MAKEUP BLUSH, FOUNDATION, HIGHLIGHTER, POWDER

BLUSH, FOUNDATION, HIGHLIGHTER, POWDER GREEN: BREADTH EXTENT, RANGE, SCALE, SCOPE

EXTENT, RANGE, SCALE, SCOPE BLUE: OBJECT USED FOR SUPPORT BASE, HOLDER, REST, STAND

BASE, HOLDER, REST, STAND PURPLE: ICONS ON AN IPHONE COMPASS, ENVELOPE, MUSIC NOTES, SPEECH BUBBLE