NYT Connections answers for game 884 on a purple background

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #884) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MUSIC NOTES

FOUNDATION

STAND

SCALE

BASE

REST

RANGE

COMPASS

HIGHLIGHTER

ENVELOPE

POWDER

SCOPE

SPEECH BUBBLE

BLUSH

EXTENT

HOLDER

NYT Connections today (game #884) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cosmetics

GREEN: Take it all in

BLUE: Used for stability

PURPLE: Apple apps

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #884) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKEUP

GREEN: BREADTH

BLUE: OBJECT USED FOR SUPPORT

PURPLE: ICONS ON AN IPHONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #884) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #884, are…

YELLOW: MAKEUP BLUSH, FOUNDATION, HIGHLIGHTER, POWDER

GREEN: BREADTH EXTENT, RANGE, SCALE, SCOPE

BLUE: OBJECT USED FOR SUPPORT BASE, HOLDER, REST, STAND

PURPLE: ICONS ON AN IPHONE COMPASS, ENVELOPE, MUSIC NOTES, SPEECH BUBBLE

My rating: Easy

My score: Perfect

I look at the COMPASS, ENVELOPE, MUSIC NOTES and SPEECH BUBBLE icons dozens of times every day.

However, it still took me until there were just eight tiles left to realize that they belonged in a group together as ICONS ON AN IPHONE (Safari, Mail, Music, and Messages) – a difficult group for anyone unfamiliar with iPhones.

The purple group aside, this was an easy round of Connections with not many crossovers between the groups. In fact, you could say it lacked BREADTH.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 10, game #883)

YELLOW: PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE

BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE GREEN: SATISFY, AS DEBTS CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE

CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE BLUE: WORDS IN A FAMOUS QUOTE BY CAESAR CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW

CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW PURPLE: LATIN PREPOSITIONS AB, PRO, SINE, SUB