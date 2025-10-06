Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 6 (game #848).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #849) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUZZ

CREW

FANNIE

PACK

RING

TALK

CHAIR

CAKE

DIRT

GROUP

BRENT

SCATS

BOUQUET

BUNCH

DISH

ALTAR

NYT Connections today (game #849) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tittle-tattle

Tittle-tattle GREEN: Feature in a ceremony

Feature in a ceremony BLUE: Squad

Squad PURPLE: Broadway hits with something extra

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #849) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GOSSIP

GREEN: SEEN AT A WEDDING

BLUE: TEAM

PURPLE: MUSICALS PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #849) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #849, are…

YELLOW: GOSSIP BUZZ, DIRT, DISH, TALK

BUZZ, DIRT, DISH, TALK GREEN: SEEN AT A WEDDING ALTAR, BOUQUET, CAKE, RING

ALTAR, BOUQUET, CAKE, RING BLUE: TEAM BUNCH, CREW, GROUP, PACK

BUNCH, CREW, GROUP, PACK PURPLE: MUSICALS PLUS STARTING LETTER BRENT, CHAIR, FANNIE, SCATS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

For the first time in ages I got all of today’s groups in difficulty order; this is something that gives me a small tingle of pleasure.

What’s unusual about that today is that, with the exception of the purple group, any of them would qualify as the yellow/easiest on any other Connections day. This easygoing start to the week makes me worry about what we might have in store later on…

Kudos if you got MUSICALS PLUS STARTING LETTER. Bonce – which is the musical Once plus the letter B – is the only other one I could think of.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 6, game #848)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A RECORD PLAYER SETUP AMP, PREAMP, SPEAKER, TURNTABLE

AMP, PREAMP, SPEAKER, TURNTABLE GREEN: KINDS OF COATS CAMEL, DUFFLE, PEA, TRENCH

CAMEL, DUFFLE, PEA, TRENCH BLUE: THINGS THAT COME ON SPOOLS FILM, TAPE, THREAD, WIRE

FILM, TAPE, THREAD, WIRE PURPLE: STARTING WITH HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS HAIKU, HAYSTACK, HELONIUM, YEOMAN