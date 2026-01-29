Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, January 29 (game #963).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #964) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MINUTE

ТАРЕ

AREA

COMPACT

POCKET

COMB

POKER

STICKER

PATCH

BAND-AID

NAIL FILE

LINT ROLLER

UPPER

CLUSTER

HELPING

TWEEZERS

NYT Connections today (game #964) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Section of space

Section of space GREEN: Tools to keep yourself nice

Tools to keep yourself nice BLUE: Things with a sticky side

Things with a sticky side PURPLE: Add a body part word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #964) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REGION

GREEN: GROOMING ITEMS

BLUE: THINGS WITH ADHESIVE SURFACES

PURPLE: ___ HAND

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #964) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #964, are…

YELLOW: REGION AREA, CLUSTER, PATCH, POCKET

AREA, CLUSTER, PATCH, POCKET GREEN: GROOMING ITEMS COMB, COMPACT, NAIL FILE, TWEEZERS

COMB, COMPACT, NAIL FILE, TWEEZERS BLUE: THINGS WITH ADHESIVE SURFACES BAND-AID, LINT ROLLER, STICKER, TAPE

BAND-AID, LINT ROLLER, STICKER, TAPE PURPLE: ___ HAND HELPING, MINUTE, POKER, UPPER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

When you begin writing or editing for a magazine or website you are often sent a link to a copy of their style book. Basically this is a list of how this particular organization likes certain words, punctuation and grammar to appear in their work.

I mention this because I remember the style book one of my first magazine jobs had a big list of brand names and among them was Band-Aid – the hyphen was the important part, along with the capitalization of course. I thought nothing of this until a time some years later when I accidentally neglected to use the hyphen in Band-Aid and promptly received a charming letter informing me of my error from some lawyers representing them.

Anyway, I digress. Today’s game presented us with little in the way of sticky situations, although I am cursed with a cloud of disappointment for not getting an early purple. As we know it is rarely as easy a group to spot as it was today.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, January 29, game #963)

YELLOW: MAKEUP BRONZER, FOUNDATION, LINER, STAIN

BRONZER, FOUNDATION, LINER, STAIN GREEN: FEATURED IN GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS BEAR, BED, GOLDILOCKS, PORRIDGE

BEAR, BED, GOLDILOCKS, PORRIDGE BLUE: ENDING WITH DRINKING VESSELS FIBERGLASS, SILVERSTEIN, SMUG, STUMBLER

FIBERGLASS, SILVERSTEIN, SMUG, STUMBLER PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WORDS MEANING "BRUTAL" GOREY, GRIMM, GRIZZLY, SCARRY