NYT Connections today (game #950) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PANAMA

ALABAMA

BATH

ВАНАМА

SANTANA

BANANARAMA

SLAM

PAJAMAS

PIANO

PORKPIE

BRUSHING

KANSAS

DERBY

STORY

CANYON

FEDORA

NYT Connections today (game #950) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of headgear

Types of headgear GREEN: Putting a child to bed

Putting a child to bed BLUE: Chart groups

Chart groups PURPLE: Begin with a big posh word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #950) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF HATS

GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A KID'S BEDTIME ROUTINE

BLUE: MUSICAL ACTS WITH "A" AS THE ONLY VOWEL

PURPLE: GRAND ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #950) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #950, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF HATS DERBY, FEDORA, PANAMA, PORKPIE

DERBY, FEDORA, PANAMA, PORKPIE GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A KID'S BEDTIME ROUTINE BATH, BRUSHING, PAJAMAS, STORY

BATH, BRUSHING, PAJAMAS, STORY BLUE: MUSICAL ACTS WITH "A" AS THE ONLY VOWEL ALABAMA, BANANARAMA, KANSAS, SANTANA

ALABAMA, BANANARAMA, KANSAS, SANTANA PURPLE: GRAND ____ BAHAMA, CANYON, PIANO, SLAM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

KINDS OF HATS is a recurring category and one that was easy to spot, but the rest of today’s game took some unpicking.

I would have completed this game a lot more quickly if there was a tile for ABBA instead of ALABAMA – but in the end I was able to make an uneducated guess amid all of the A-M-A words.

Seeing the link between CANYON and PIANO helped me get the purple/hardest group, taking a guess that Grand Bahama was an island.

