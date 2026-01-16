Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 16 (game #950).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #951) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLASTER

SLING

HIDE

BLANKET

PELT

SINK

RED

COAT

SKIN

COVER

CAST

INKS

SIMON

HURL

KINS

CAPTURE

NYT Connections today (game #951) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Extend a layer

Extend a layer GREEN: Toss forward

Toss forward BLUE: Same letters in a variety of order

Same letters in a variety of order PURPLE: The start of childish pursuits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #951) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPREAD OVER

GREEN: THROW

BLUE: ANAGRAMS

PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF KIDS' GAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #951) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #951, are…

YELLOW: SPREAD OVER BLANKET, COAT, COVER, PLASTER

BLANKET, COAT, COVER, PLASTER GREEN: THROW CAST, HURL, PELT, SLING

CAST, HURL, PELT, SLING BLUE: ANAGRAMS INKS, KINS, SINK, SKIN

INKS, KINS, SINK, SKIN PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF KIDS' GAMES CAPTURE, HIDE, RED, SIMON

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I made hard work of today’s yellow group by including SKIN and then HIDE instead of PLASTER, before finally finding the correct quartet.

The green and blue groups were easier, but as ever I was wary of Connections’ tricks.

A quartet of four-letter ANAGRAMS seemed far too obvious but sometimes the obvious is correct – all part of keeping us on our toes.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, January 16, game #950)

YELLOW: KINDS OF HATS DERBY, FEDORA, PANAMA, PORKPIE

DERBY, FEDORA, PANAMA, PORKPIE GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A KID'S BEDTIME ROUTINE BATH, BRUSHING, PAJAMAS, STORY

BATH, BRUSHING, PAJAMAS, STORY BLUE: MUSICAL ACTS WITH "A" AS THE ONLY VOWEL ALABAMA, BANANARAMA, KANSAS, SANTANA

ALABAMA, BANANARAMA, KANSAS, SANTANA PURPLE: GRAND ____ BAHAMA, CANYON, PIANO, SLAM