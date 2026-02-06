Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 6 (game #971).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #972) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

(See image above! But here goes…)

Two dots arranged vertically

Vertical line

Four dots in a square

Plus symbol

Five dots in an X format

Two small rectangles arranged horizontally at the top of the frame

Horizontal line

Cross symbol

Letter i shape

Two horizontal lines arranged vertically

Three dots in a diagonal pattern

Three dots arranged horizontally at the bottom of the frame

Divide symbol

Single dot at the bottom of the frame

Small X at the bottom of the frame

Two dots arranged diagonally

NYT Connections today (game #972) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Side of dice

Side of dice GREEN: Basic math

Basic math BLUE: Required for grammar

Required for grammar PURPLE: Not uppercase

Need more clues?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #972) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PIPS ON A DIE

GREEN: SYMBOLS USED IN ARITHMETIC

BLUE: PUNCTUATION MARKS

PURPLE: LOWERCASE LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #972) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #972, are…

YELLOW: PIPS ON A DIE FIVE, FOUR, THREE, TWO

FIVE, FOUR, THREE, TWO GREEN: SYMBOLS USED IN ARITHMETIC DIVIDED BY, EQUALS, MINUS, PLUS

DIVIDED BY, EQUALS, MINUS, PLUS BLUE: PUNCTUATION MARKS COLON, ELLIPSIS, PERIOD, QUOTATION MARK

COLON, ELLIPSIS, PERIOD, QUOTATION MARK PURPLE: LOWERCASE LETTERS I, L, T, X

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

These kinds of Connections games are intended to confuse and unsettle the brain and they certainly do that for me. But once my brain calmed down I began to see some connections.

My first mistake came in misremembering how the number two appears on a dice – I selected the two dots that symbolize a COLON. After correcting that error I put the x (thinking it meant multiply) in the SYMBOLS USED IN ARITHMETIC group. I got LOWERCASE LETTERS but I was uncertain about the letter t, which looked more like a cross.

Hopefully we won’t have to go though one of these experiments again for a while!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, February 6, game #971)

YELLOW: ITEMS AT A COFFEE STATION CUP, LID, STIRRER, STRAW

CUP, LID, STIRRER, STRAW GREEN: THINGS WITH STRIPES CANDY CANE, CROSSWALK, REFEREE, TIGER

CANDY CANE, CROSSWALK, REFEREE, TIGER BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "FLY" IN INSECT NAMES BUTTER, DRAGON, FIRE, HORSE

BUTTER, DRAGON, FIRE, HORSE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS CHOW, HAY, HIGH, YEOH