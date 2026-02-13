Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 13 (game #978).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #979) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPIKE

SPEAR

LUMP

JUMP

JUNIOR

HIKE

GUMP

BUMP

SULLY

BREATH

WOODY

MOUND

PEPPER

PHILLIPS

HUMP

RISE

NYT Connections today (game #979) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Upwards trajectory

Upwards trajectory GREEN: Bit that sticks out

Bit that sticks out BLUE: A Big actor in common

A Big actor in common PURPLE: The sweet smell of menthol

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #979) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UPTICK

GREEN: PROTUBERANCE

BLUE: TOM HANKS ROLES

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "MINT"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #979) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #979, are…

YELLOW: UPTICK HIKE, JUMP, RISE, SPIKE

HIKE, JUMP, RISE, SPIKE GREEN: PROTUBERANCE BUMP, HUMP, LUMP, MOUND

BUMP, HUMP, LUMP, MOUND BLUE: TOM HANKS ROLES GUMP, PHILLIPS, SULLY, WOODY

GUMP, PHILLIPS, SULLY, WOODY PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "MINT" BREATH, JUNIOR, PEPPER, SPEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

After successfully getting the green PROTUBERANCE group (can we just pause to reflect on what a wonderful word protuberance is, please) I made the most lazy of mistakes.

Thinking they all sounded like secondary sitcom characters (based off the fact that one of them is) I guessed that SPIKE, WOODY, SULLY and JUNIOR were connected. The unusual nature of GUMP set me off on the correct path.

Meanwhile, WORDS BEFORE "MINT" seems like a very gettable purple group and a missed opportunity to add to my Purple First tally – kudos if you saw that before the other groups.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, February 13, game #978)

YELLOW: DOWNRIGHT PURE, SHEER, STARK, UTTER

PURE, SHEER, STARK, UTTER GREEN: PENNANT BANNER, COLORS, FLAG, STANDARD

BANNER, COLORS, FLAG, STANDARD BLUE: CIGARETTE BRANDS CAMEL, KENT, PARLIAMENT, SALEM

CAMEL, KENT, PARLIAMENT, SALEM PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO GET SMALLER LESSON, RESEED, SYNC, WAYNE