Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #992) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JUDAS

DRILL

QUALITY

BUTTERFLY

FRENCH

BENCH

AIR

RIPPLE

SNAKE

SNOWBALL

TRAITOR

MANNER

DOMINO

PRINTING

IMPRESSION

TURNCOAT

NYT Connections today (game #992) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Untrustworthy behavior

Untrustworthy behavior GREEN: Possessing a magnetic personality

Possessing a magnetic personality BLUE: Phenomena where one thing leads to another

Phenomena where one thing leads to another PURPLE: Add some firmly applied pressure

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #992) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BACKSTABBER

GREEN: AURA

BLUE: KINDS OF CHAIN REACTION "EFFECTS"

PURPLE: ___ PRESS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #992) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #992, are…

YELLOW: BACKSTABBER JUDAS, SNAKE, TRAITOR, TURNCOAT

JUDAS, SNAKE, TRAITOR, TURNCOAT GREEN: AURA AIR, IMPRESSION, MANNER, QUALITY

AIR, IMPRESSION, MANNER, QUALITY BLUE: KINDS OF CHAIN REACTION "EFFECTS" BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, RIPPLE, SNOWBALL

BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, RIPPLE, SNOWBALL PURPLE: ___ PRESS BENCH, DRILL, FRENCH, PRINTING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

If you think about the four KINDS OF CHAIN REACTION “EFFECTS” then SNOWBALL is quite different, as instead of one thing causing another it is more about one thing leading to the accumulation of more things.

Connections, however, is closer to the DOMINO “effect”; knock down one group and it makes the next one easier, but not inevitable.

I was thinking about this after I messed up the group that became AURA. Mistakenly thinking it was about clothing I picked DRILL instead of IMPRESSION, before immediately seeing the error of my ways.

