NYT Connections today (game #971) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHOW

YEOH

TIGER

DRAGON

FIRE

HAY

HORSE

STRAW

HIGH

REFEREE

BUTTER

CUP

LID

CROSSWALK

STIRRER

CANDY CANE

NYT Connections today (game #971) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Drink service area

Drink service area GREEN: All have bands of alternating color

All have bands of alternating color BLUE: Add a word rhymes with “fry”

Add a word rhymes with “fry” PURPLE: Sounds like hello

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #971) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ITEMS AT A COFFEE STATION

GREEN: THINGS WITH STRIPES

BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "FLY" IN INSECT NAMES

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #971) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #971, are…

YELLOW: ITEMS AT A COFFEE STATION CUP, LID, STIRRER, STRAW

CUP, LID, STIRRER, STRAW GREEN: THINGS WITH STRIPES CANDY CANE, CROSSWALK, REFEREE, TIGER

CANDY CANE, CROSSWALK, REFEREE, TIGER BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "FLY" IN INSECT NAMES BUTTER, DRAGON, FIRE, HORSE

BUTTER, DRAGON, FIRE, HORSE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS CHOW, HAY, HIGH, YEOH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I always experience a small tremor of anxiety when I am at a coffee station, in particular the moment when you have to squeeze a lid onto a paper cup of questionable integrity.

There are two moments of peril: 1) the potential spillage, 2) faffing and delaying other customers, leading to a chorus of tutting that will echo in your ears for the rest of the day.

Anyway, I digress. I am sure I was not the only person outside of the US to miss THINGS WITH STRIPES. Here in the UK, where I am based, we call a CROSSWALK a Zebra Crossing, referees wear single color uniforms, and a CANDY CANE is an uncommon confectionery item that only makes a brief appearance at Halloween.

