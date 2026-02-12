Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 12 (game #977).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #978) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WAYNE

PARLIAMENT

STANDARD

LESSON

KENT

SYNC

SHEER

COLORS

STARK

CAMEL

BANNER

UTTER

RESEED

PURE

FLAG

SALEM

NYT Connections today (game #978) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Nitty gritty

Nitty gritty GREEN: Things to wave

Things to wave BLUE: Tobacco packets

Tobacco packets PURPLE: Sounds like it’s getting tiny

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #978) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DOWNRIGHT

DOWNRIGHT GREEN: PENNANT

PENNANT BLUE: CIGARETTE BRANDS

CIGARETTE BRANDS PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO GET SMALLER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #978) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #978, are…

YELLOW: DOWNRIGHT PURE, SHEER, STARK, UTTER

PURE, SHEER, STARK, UTTER GREEN: PENNANT BANNER, COLORS, FLAG, STANDARD

BANNER, COLORS, FLAG, STANDARD BLUE: CIGARETTE BRANDS CAMEL, KENT, PARLIAMENT, SALEM

CAMEL, KENT, PARLIAMENT, SALEM PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO GET SMALLER LESSON, RESEED, SYNC, WAYNE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

It possibly says something about me that I knew today’s CIGARETTE BRANDS but was utterly flummoxed by yesterday’s Baseball themed group.

Once these brands and packaging held a level of mystique and packaging – there was a whole urban myth surrounding the CAMEL packet, including the claim that it depicted a naked woman rather than a camel (you may have had to squint and do a headstand to see it).

Anyway, I digress. This was a particularly tricky set due to the blue and purple groups – while I arrived at the Green group thanks to the STARK tile triggering thoughts of the House of Stark and the multiple varieties of flags that featured in Game of Thrones.

