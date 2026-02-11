Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 11 (game #976).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #977) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MAY

YANK

A

CARD

FROZEN

PRODUCE

DANCING

DAIRY

MAKE

JAY

FAST

FORM

DRAG

FIRM

MOLD

TIGHT

NYT Connections today (game #977) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The act of building

The act of building GREEN: In a steady position

In a steady position BLUE: Short versions of baseball teams

Short versions of baseball teams PURPLE: Add a royal name

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #977) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONSTRUCT

GREEN: FIXED IN PLACE

BLUE: MLB PLAYER, FOR SHORT

PURPLE: ____ QUEEN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #977) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #977, are…

YELLOW: CONSTRUCT FORM, MAKE, MOLD, PRODUCE

FORM, MAKE, MOLD, PRODUCE GREEN: FIXED IN PLACE FAST, FIRM, FROZEN, TIGHT

FAST, FIRM, FROZEN, TIGHT BLUE: MLB PLAYER, FOR SHORT A, CARD, JAY, YANK

A, CARD, JAY, YANK PURPLE: ____ QUEEN DAIRY, DANCING, DRAG, MAY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

One of things I like about Connections, and there are many, is when you get a group based off a hunch from one tile.

I got that today with DANCING, which made me think of two things: Dancing with the Stars and Dancing Queen by the Swedish pop group ABBA.

Aside from DRAG I was uncertain if DAIRY and MAY also worked alongside QUEEN, but went for them because they sounded right. I’ve since discovered that Dairy Queen is one of the few US restaurant chains that is yet to make it to the UK, although it has made it to Saudi Arabia.

My other culture gap of the day was MLB PLAYER FOR SHORT – JAY and YANK I may have connected, but A and CARD seemed completely unrelated to baseball from my position of limited knowledge.

