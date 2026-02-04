Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 4 (game #969).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #970) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BRUCE

AMERICAN

FLAG

BUMP

SPIKE

JEANS

BUTT

BALD EAGLE

RAM

BASEBALL

ANG

OCEAN

APPLE PIE

CHRISTOPHER

LAPIS LAZULI

KNOCK

SKY

NYT Connections today (game #970) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: All-American icons

All-American icons GREEN: Bang into

Bang into BLUE: Grouped by a color

Grouped by a color PURPLE: Stars with same surname

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #970) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CULTURAL SYMBOLS OF THE U.S.

GREEN: COLLIDE WITH

BLUE: BLUE THINGS

PURPLE: LEES OF HOLLYWOOD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #970) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #970, are…

YELLOW: CULTURAL SYMBOLS OF THE U.S. AMERICAN FLAG, APPLE PIE, BALD EAGLE, BASEBALL

AMERICAN FLAG, APPLE PIE, BALD EAGLE, BASEBALL GREEN: COLLIDE WITH BUMP, BUTT, KNOCK, RAM

BUMP, BUTT, KNOCK, RAM BLUE: BLUE THINGS JEANS, LAPIS LAZULI, OCEAN, SKY

JEANS, LAPIS LAZULI, OCEAN, SKY PURPLE: LEES OF HOLLYWOOD ANG, BRUCE, CHRISTOPHER, SPIKE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

This game had several tricky elements – having to take a wild gamble with LAPIS LAZULI was one one of them for me, but perhaps you already knew it’s an ancient deep-blue metamorphic rock.

I also had trouble with the green group COLLIDE WITH, as I originally thought that the connection was about rejection so I linked BUMP, KNOCK, BUTT, and SPIKE. Fortunately, it was close enough to get correct on the second try.

With eight tiles left the CULTURAL SYMBOLS OF THE U.S. stood out, but now that I know the answer I’m annoyed that I missed LEES OF HOLLYWOOD – the easiest purple group all week.

