Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #981) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUCK

SCREAM

DO

LAUGH

FAWN

DOE

FLIGHT

SQUAWK

HOOT

FIGHT

RIOT

DOUGH

FREEZE

CACKLE

DOH

CLUCK

NYT Connections today (game #981) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Very funny

Very funny GREEN: All sound the same

All sound the same BLUE: Fowl noises

Fowl noises PURPLE: Strong reactions

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #981) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KNEE SLAPPER

GREEN: HOMOPHONES

BLUE: SOUNDS A CHICKEN MAKES

PURPLE: STRESS RESPONSES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #981) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #981, are…

YELLOW: KNEE SLAPPER HOOT, LAUGH, RIOT, SCREAM

HOOT, LAUGH, RIOT, SCREAM GREEN: HOMOPHONES DO, DOE, DOH, DOUGH

DO, DOE, DOH, DOUGH BLUE: SOUNDS A CHICKEN MAKES BUCK, CACKLE, CLUCK, SQUAWK

BUCK, CACKLE, CLUCK, SQUAWK PURPLE: STRESS RESPONSES FAWN, FIGHT, FLIGHT, FREEZE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Despite the minor thrill of getting the answers in the perfect difficulty order I found this game really annoying.

Perhaps I shouldn’t have begun by singing “Doe a deer, a female deer” and thus trapping myself into making up a group of words that in my ignorance I thought were about animals – DOE, FAWN, BUCK and HOOT (that’ll be what you call a baby owl right?).

I redirected and made another mistake before I got KNEE SLAPPER, as I had CACKLE instead of RIOT (I was thinking these were all exclamations).

My bad run didn’t end there, though, as I had FAWN instead of BUCK in the group that became SOUNDS A CHICKEN MAKES. Frankly, a chicken would have done a better job of today’s game than I did.

