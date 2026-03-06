Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 6 (game #999).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1000) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ONE

THOU

SAND

[CONNECTIONS LOGO]

NEW

DATING APP

SINGLE

ROMEO

BUCK

ART

BOUNCY

AIRPORT

WHITE

WHEREFORE

INTERNET CAFE

DOLLAR

NYT Connections today (game #1000) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sole currency unit

Sole currency unit GREEN: Capulets and Montagues phrase

Capulets and Montagues phrase BLUE: Goes before a medieval building

Goes before a medieval building PURPLE: Locations for joining

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1000) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: $1

$1 GREEN: "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?"

"WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?" BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE"

WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE" PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1000) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #1000, are…

YELLOW: $1 BUCK, DOLLAR, ONE, SINGLE

BUCK, DOLLAR, ONE, SINGLE GREEN: "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?" ART, ROMEO, THOU, WHEREFORE

ART, ROMEO, THOU, WHEREFORE BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE" BOUNCY, NEW, SAND, WHITE

BOUNCY, NEW, SAND, WHITE PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION AIRPORT, DATING APP, INTERNET CAFE, THIS GAME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Happy 1,000th birthday, Connections! Yes, everyone's favorite daily group-based puzzle celebrates its big milestone today, and inevitably the NYT marked the occasion with a reference on the board.

It wasn't exactly cryptic, either, with ONE, THOU, SAND and then an image of the Connections logo along the top row.

Resisting the urge to place them together, I instead matched ONE with SINGLE, BUCK and DOLLAR to make the yellow $1 group. "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?" was another easy one, not least because WHEREFORE and THOU immediately stood out as being archaic words.

I felt like DATING APP and INTERNET CAFE might well go together as examples of 'internet-age things' or similar, but couldn't think of two other options there, so looked elsewhere.

Instead, I decided that SAND and BOUNCY might be in a group of WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE", and they were. NEW made sense too, but WHITE remained a mystery to me until I searched afterwards and discovered it's a US restaurant chain. Thanks for keeping it global, NYT.

I was still a little baffled about what the remaining purple group would be — WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION does make sense in hindsight, although I'm not sure INTERNET CAFE quite fits. And do they even exist these days?

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, March 6, game #999)

YELLOW: FREELOADER LEECH, MOOCH, PARASITE, SPONGE

LEECH, MOOCH, PARASITE, SPONGE GREEN: CONCEALING COVER BLANKET, CLOAK, CURTAIN, LAYER

BLANKET, CLOAK, CURTAIN, LAYER BLUE: WAYS ONE MIGHT REFER TO # HASH, NUMBER, POUND, SHARP

HASH, NUMBER, POUND, SHARP PURPLE: WORDS FOR LUCIDITY, IN THE SINGULAR FACULTY, MARBLE, SENSE, WIT