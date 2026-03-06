NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 7 (game #1000)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 6 (game #999).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1000) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- ONE
- THOU
- SAND
- [CONNECTIONS LOGO]
- NEW
- DATING APP
- SINGLE
- ROMEO
- BUCK
- ART
- BOUNCY
- AIRPORT
- WHITE
- WHEREFORE
- INTERNET CAFE
- DOLLAR
NYT Connections today (game #1000) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Sole currency unit
- GREEN: Capulets and Montagues phrase
- BLUE: Goes before a medieval building
- PURPLE: Locations for joining
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #1000) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: $1
- GREEN: "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?"
- BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE"
- PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1000) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1000, are…
- YELLOW: $1 BUCK, DOLLAR, ONE, SINGLE
- GREEN: "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?" ART, ROMEO, THOU, WHEREFORE
- BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE" BOUNCY, NEW, SAND, WHITE
- PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION AIRPORT, DATING APP, INTERNET CAFE, THIS GAME
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
Happy 1,000th birthday, Connections! Yes, everyone's favorite daily group-based puzzle celebrates its big milestone today, and inevitably the NYT marked the occasion with a reference on the board.
It wasn't exactly cryptic, either, with ONE, THOU, SAND and then an image of the Connections logo along the top row.
Resisting the urge to place them together, I instead matched ONE with SINGLE, BUCK and DOLLAR to make the yellow $1 group. "WHEREFORE ART THOU ROMEO?" was another easy one, not least because WHEREFORE and THOU immediately stood out as being archaic words.
I felt like DATING APP and INTERNET CAFE might well go together as examples of 'internet-age things' or similar, but couldn't think of two other options there, so looked elsewhere.
Instead, I decided that SAND and BOUNCY might be in a group of WORDS BEFORE "CASTLE", and they were. NEW made sense too, but WHITE remained a mystery to me until I searched afterwards and discovered it's a US restaurant chain. Thanks for keeping it global, NYT.
I was still a little baffled about what the remaining purple group would be — WHERE YOU MIGHT MAKE A CONNECTION does make sense in hindsight, although I'm not sure INTERNET CAFE quite fits. And do they even exist these days?
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
