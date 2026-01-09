NYT Connections answers for game 944 on a purple background

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 9 (game #943).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #944) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOOK

BAR

GRAM

SPLIT

TUBE

WEB

JET

APP

MOLE

STRAW

DESKTOP

PIPE

HOSE

DIP

VOLT

MOBILE

NYT Connections today (game #944) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cylindrical objects

Cylindrical objects GREEN: Technology systems

Technology systems BLUE: Quick exit

Quick exit PURPLE: Quantities of things

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #944) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOLLOW CYLINDERS

GREEN: SOFTWARE PLATFORMS

BLUE: TAKE OFF

PURPLE: UNITS OF MEASURE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #944) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #944, are…

YELLOW: HOLLOW CYLINDERS HOSE, PIPE, STRAW, TUBE

HOSE, PIPE, STRAW, TUBE GREEN: SOFTWARE PLATFORMS APP, DESKTOP, MOBILE, WEB

APP, DESKTOP, MOBILE, WEB BLUE: TAKE OFF BOOK, DIP, JET, SPLIT

BOOK, DIP, JET, SPLIT PURPLE: UNITS OF MEASURE BAR, GRAM, MOLE, VOLT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I made two mistakes today. The first one was foolish, the second calculated – but fortunately both resulted in a “one away” pop up.

My first error was including BAR in the group of HOLLOW CYLINDERS, instead of HOSE. I think it was because I was thinking of sturdy cylinders, rather than the more flexible hose – but very annoying to miss the blindingly obvious.

My second error came as I collected what I was certain were UNITS OF MEASURE. MOLE didn’t feel right, so I went with DIP initially, but I should have worked out that it was short for molecule.

