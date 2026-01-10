Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, January 10 (game #944).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #945) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HALTER

DRAIN

BIT

DROP

CROP

PACK

TANK

CREW

BASIN

CRATER

STOPPER

BAND

CRASH

SADDLE

TEAM

FAUCET

NYT Connections today (game #945) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW : Collection

: Collection GREEN : Dive

: Dive BLUE : Sanitary fittings

: Sanitary fittings PURPLE: Used while horse-riding

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #945) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GROUP

GREEN: PLUNGE

BLUE: PARTS OF A SINK

PURPLE: EQUESTRIAN GEAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #945) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #945, are…

YELLOW: GROUP BAND, CREW, PACK, TEAM

BAND, CREW, PACK, TEAM GREEN: PLUNGE CRASH, CRATER, DROP, TANK

CRASH, CRATER, DROP, TANK BLUE: PARTS OF A SINK BASIN, DRAIN, FAUCET, STOPPER

BASIN, DRAIN, FAUCET, STOPPER PURPLE: EQUESTRIAN GEAR BIT, CROP, HALTER, SADDLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The second I saw CREW, CROP and HALTER I convinced myself there was a group about different types of tops. Uncertain of a fourth I added BAND and immediatel;y realized I was on the wrong track.

My second mistake came later, and another illusion that the was a group linked by the word back including DROP, PACK, TEAM and CREW – it made sense at the time!

Before that, though, I experienced the triumph of an early purple thanks to some vague recollections of EQUESTRIAN GEAR from watching the movie Seabiscuit.

