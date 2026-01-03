Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, January 3 (game #937).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #938) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GRUMP

COPY

BLOCK

PRINT

ISSUE

SCAN

CRANK

SACK

REEL

ETAIL

TACKLE

WIND

DREAR

BLITZ

COIL

EDITION

NYT Connections today (game #938) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Publishing

Publishing GREEN: Coil

Coil BLUE: Defense

Defense PURPLE: Extra bum words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #938) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PAPER PUBLICATION

GREEN: SPOOL

BLUE: THINGS A DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER DOES

PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR BUTT PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #938) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #938, are…

YELLOW: PAPER PUBLICATION COPY, EDITION, ISSUE, PRINT

COPY, EDITION, ISSUE, PRINT GREEN: SPOOL COIL, CRANK, REEL, WIND

COIL, CRANK, REEL, WIND BLUE: THINGS A DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER DOES BLITZ, BLOCK, SACK, TACKLE

BLITZ, BLOCK, SACK, TACKLE PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR BUTT PLUS STARTING LETTER DREAR, ETAIL, GRUMP, SCAN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I missed out on today’s cheeky purple category as I was looking in the wrong places for added letters.

My mistake came when I connected GRUMP, DREAR, WIND and CRANK, thinking they’d all work with an added Y as perhaps “personality traits of miserable men” or something. That said, I managed to resist a second mistake by collecting the multi-printer functions – PRINT, COPY and SCAN. The lack of a fourth held me back.

As someone who doesn’t follow the NFL, I was pleased to get THINGS A DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER DOES, although I was tempted to put SCAN in here too. In soccer the ability to scan the pitch and know everyone’s positions is a highly regarded ability.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, January 3, game #937)

YELLOW: ARMY RANKS CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE

CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE GREEN: LEGWEAR IN THE SINGULAR JEAN, JOGGER, OVERALL, SLACK

JEAN, JOGGER, OVERALL, SLACK BLUE: RIHANNA #1 HITS DIAMONDS, SOS, UMBRELLA, WORK

DIAMONDS, SOS, UMBRELLA, WORK PURPLE: WET_____ BAR, BLANKET, NURSE, WILLY