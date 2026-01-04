Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, January 4 (game #938).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #939) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BRUTAL

IMPRESSION

VERY

REAL

LIKE

MANNER

POLE

POST

FIVE

VERSUS

EXTREME

END

OPPOSITE

COMMENT

LURK

VOLT

NYT Connections today (game #939) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Facebook behavior

Facebook behavior GREEN: Very far away

Very far away BLUE: A brush with history

A brush with history PURPLE: After U

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #939) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS YOU CAN DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

GREEN: FURTHEST POINT

BLUE: ART MOVEMENTS, WITH "-ISM"

PURPLE: WHAT "V" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #939) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #939, are…

YELLOW: THINGS YOU CAN DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA COMMENT, LIKE, LURK, POST

COMMENT, LIKE, LURK, POST GREEN: FURTHEST POINT END, EXTREME, OPPOSITE, POLE

END, EXTREME, OPPOSITE, POLE BLUE: ART MOVEMENTS, WITH "-ISM" BRUTAL, IMPRESSION, MANNER, REAL

BRUTAL, IMPRESSION, MANNER, REAL PURPLE: WHAT "V" MIGHT MEAN FIVE, VERSUS, VERY, VOLT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

In the early days of social media I would POST, LIKE and COMMENT for hours, before gradually fading into my 10-minute a day LURK period. Now, I tend to avoid it altogether and the main reason is the advertising – it’s not that it's bad, it’s that it’s too good. Seriously, every time I fire up Facebook, TikTok or Instagram the ads are so well-targeted I find myself going on unnecessary spending sprees for cleaning products I never knew I desperately needed.

Anyway, I digress. This was a good day for me as I managed to get the purple group a little bit early.

That said, I didn’t get it because I saw they were all ART MOVEMENTS, WITH ISM. I just saw the “ism” part – if there had been a tile for 'surreal' or 'cub' maybe I would have seen that too, but MANNER is not a movement I’m familiar with.

