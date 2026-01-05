Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, January 5 (game #939).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #940) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PARTY

BOAT

QUARTERS

QUADS

CLEAR

BALLOON

FLUSH

STUFFED

RICH

PACK

PAD

DEEP

FLAT

FULL

STRAIGHT

DIGS

NYT Connections today (game #940) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Small home

Small home GREEN: Velvety vocals

Velvety vocals BLUE: Hold ‘em

Hold ‘em PURPLE: Add a word for beasts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #940) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APARTMENT

GREEN: SONOROUS

BLUE: POKER HANDS, FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: _____ ANIMAL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #940) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #940, are…

YELLOW: APARTMENT DIGS, FLAT, PAD, QUARTERS

DIGS, FLAT, PAD, QUARTERS GREEN: SONOROUS CLEAR, DEEP, FULL, RICH

CLEAR, DEEP, FULL, RICH BLUE: POKER HANDS, FAMILIARLY BOAT, FLUSH, QUADS, STRAIGHT

BOAT, FLUSH, QUADS, STRAIGHT PURPLE: _____ ANIMAL BALLOON, PACK, PARTY, STUFFED

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Today I convinced myself that there was either a group of carpentry terms (STRAIGHT, FLUSH, QUARTERS, PACK) or a group of words that meant you had money in your pockets (FLUSH, RICH, STUFFED, DEEP).

I went for the latter, but the error helped me move my attention elsewhere and I correctly connected the many types of APARTMENT.

Getting the purple group early was a nice surprise. I had a feeling there would be one group of added words and after deciding BALLOON and PARTY were linked by the word animal I found two others I was less convinced by and took the gamble.

