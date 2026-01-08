NYT Connections answers for game 943 on a purple background

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, January 8 (game #942).

NYT Connections today (game #943) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FORTH

LEST

CARDINAL

DIRECTION

8 BALL

SOLO CUP

NON BLONDES

OAST

3 BALL

THIN ICE

HEART EMOJI

CHAINZ

6 MAFIA

DEEP END

COUTH

LIMB

NYT Connections today (game #943) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Connected by the color of blood

Connected by the color of blood GREEN: Featured in dangerous scenarios

Featured in dangerous scenarios BLUE: Groups with a missing numeral

Groups with a missing numeral PURPLE: Altered compass points

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #943) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED

GREEN: USED IN METAPHORS FOR PRECARIOUS SITUATIONS

BLUE: MUSICAL ARTISTS MINUS STARTING NUMBERS

PURPLE: CARDINAL DIRECTIONS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #943) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #943, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE RED 3 BALL, CARDINAL, HEART EMOJI, SOLO CUP

3 BALL, CARDINAL, HEART EMOJI, SOLO CUP GREEN: USED IN METAPHORS FOR PRECARIOUS SITUATIONS 8 BALL, DEEP END, LIMB, THIN ICE

8 BALL, DEEP END, LIMB, THIN ICE BLUE: MUSICAL ARTISTS MINUS STARTING NUMBERS 6 MAFIA, CHAINZ, DIRECTION, NON BLONDES

6 MAFIA, CHAINZ, DIRECTION, NON BLONDES PURPLE: CARDINAL DIRECTIONS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED COUTH, FORTH, LEST, OAST

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Seeing NON BLONDES immediately made me think of the Four Non Blondes, but finding the other missing numbers was more difficult. One Direction I know, but CHAINZ was a lucky guess as was 6 MAFIA, which I got on my third attempt.

Knowing that clues for groups often feature among the tiles for a different category I managed to spot south, north, west and east disguised as COUTH, FORTH, LEST and OAST.

Once again the yellow/easiest group eluded me and I completely overlooked that the connection was THINGS THAT ARE RED.

