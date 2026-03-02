A God of War spinoff franchise could be on the way
The "new franchise" would be within the universe of the games
- The LinkedIn page of a former Sony Santa Monica employee may have leaked a new God of War spinoff project
- It is described as "new franchise within the God of War universe"
- This comes as a wider attempt by Sony to grow the franchise
The now deleted LinkedIn page of former Sony Santa Monica senior writer Lauren Signorino may have inadvertently revealed a new God of War project in the works.
As captured by users on gaming forum ResetEra, the section on the writer's profile that detailed their time at the studio stated that they "helped shape narrative vision and creative direction" of a "new franchise within the God of War universe."
Their work involved "developing characters, storylines, and original lore" with the aim of expanding "the acclaimed IP." There are few detailed beyond this, though it is rumored that this is being directed by franchise veteran Cory Barlog and that it could be revealed in the next couple of months.
This lines up with recent claims in Bloomberg's Game On newsletter that Sony is working in "several sequels and spinoffs" in an attempt to expand the franchise. According to the report the live-service God of War title in development at the now shuttered Bluepoint Games was intended to support this effort.
Sony clearly has big ambitions for the series and recently announced a remake of the original God of War trilogy, which it says is "still very early in development." Last month also marked the surprise release of God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D metroidvania prequel set before the events of the original God of War games.
