I'm a huge Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) fan, and have devoted more hours than I'd care to admit to the genre over my 25 years of living. And there's nothing I enjoy more than sharing my love of JRPGs with friends, family, and, of course, all of you.

But maybe you've not played many JRPGs before, or you've only really dipped your toe in. Well, I'm here to help you take the plunge with my list of the best JRPGs for genre newbies. I've selected six games in total – all of which I've either reviewed here at TechRadar Gaming, or played extensively in my free time.

I've gone with PS5 games today, simply as I consider Sony's console to be the definitive one for JRPG fans – not only because of the system's technical capabilities, but due to its brilliant, broad library. You'll find my top picks down below, starting with the best prices on my selections in the US. If you're in the UK, though, you can discover the best prices on my JRPG picks via this link.

My top picks, US

My top picks, UK

You may be wondering: why these six games in particular? Well, I'd consider these to be ideal starting points into the most beloved JRPG franchises around. Also, each option features various difficulty levels, including easier options for total genre beginners. Another thing is that none of these games feel held back by dated mechanics or anything else – they're all recent releases with plenty of polish.

On a more individual basis, I'd consider Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to be an excellent option for those with limited JRPG experience. It's more action-focused than anything, but turn-based elements are still in there as well. It's also a reimagining of one of – if not the most – iconic JRPGs of all time.

If you'd prefer a strategy-based JRPG, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is about as good as it gets. Its beautifully remade pixel art, deeply layered narrative, and renowned job system make it an absolute must-play for any fan of the genre. And if you do end up enjoying this one, there are so many other amazing tactical JRPG series' to explore, with my favorite being Fire Emblem.

Moving onto the final Square Enix title now with one of my fave games of 2025, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. Look, I know that these technically come after Dragon Quest III, which is actually a prequel. And yes, we raved about the recently released Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined in our review. But this double pack is just irresistible. The gorgeous HD-2D graphics, the grand orchestral soundtrack, the top-tier voice acting... I just couldn't recommend this enough to anyone interested in the famed Dragon Quest franchise.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the whole pixels thing doesn't do it for you, then I'd urge you to check out Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter instead. This heavily anime-inspired title serves as the ultimate starting point for Nihon Falcom's Trails series, and is one of the best remakes I've ever played. It's a charismatic, colorful experience with both action and turn-based combat options, and I've actually been playing more of it again lately – I just can't get enough.

My penultimate selection is perhaps one of my favorite games of all time. Yes, I'm talking about Persona 3 Reload. While many will recommend Persona 5 Royal to begin with, I'd simply have to disagree. That entry is fantastic, but it's a gigantic commitment, with a runtime of well over 100 hours. Persona 3 Reload is a more digestible and streamlined title for the uninitiated, with its heart-wrenching themes, top-class social links, and exquisite visual design making it an unforgettable experience.

Finally, we have a game that I'm going to call a JRPG, though I suspect that some will dispute my use of the term in the comments. That's because the game in question – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – wasn't even developed in Japan. Despite that, its turn-based combat, narrative-driven progression, and more linear design fits the JRPG mold down to a T. I don't have to say much about this one. It's a masterpiece, with wonderful writing, an addictive parrying mechanic, and one of the best scores I've heard – it's no wonder we named it our Game of the Year!

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.