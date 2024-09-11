PS5 Pro games list: all of the PS5 Pro enhanced titles confirmed so far

The PS5 Pro games list has now been revealed by Sony - at least in part. In a recent technical presentation, PlayStation 5 Pro was revealed, alongside some glimpses of PS5 Pro-boosted games. We don't have the full list of every game that'll be improved by the new console, but we do know a handful of headline titles that Sony is choosing to showcase pre-launch.

As Sony revealed the PS5 Pro, it was made clear that plenty of currently available PS5 games will receive updates to coincide with the launch of the PS5 Pro on November 7, 2024. Judging by the PS5 Pro specs, it's likely that games such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will look and feel better than ever, thanks to AI-driven upscaling and improved raytracing.

Before you place a PS5 Pre-order, however, you'll want to know what games are set to receive upgrades, which is where we come in. In this article, we'll cover every PS5 Pro game confirmed so far, including a look at what's set to change in each title. As more games are confirmed, we'll be sure to update this list.

PS5 Pro games list - confirmed PS5 Pro-enhanced titles

(Image credit: Sony / Guerrilla)

Sony has confirmed a small list of PS5 Pro games that'll receive boosts thanks to the upcoming console's new and improved specs. This list doesn't include every game that's set to benefit from the new hardware, though for now, it's all we have set in stone.

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The games above will receive dedicated PS5 Pro versions, and will even be labeled separately to indicate as such. There will be a whole host of PS4 and PS5 games that'll benefit from what Sony is calling PS5 Pro Game Boost (as per the PS Blog):

"With the PS5 Pro version of the Game Boost feature, you can enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in some of the PS4 and PS5 console’s greatest games."

This is said to apply to at least 8,500 PS4 and PS5 titles, so there are plenty of changes and upgrades on the way to the games you already own if you do choose to pick up a PS5 Pro. In addition, PS5 Pro will significantly enhance PSVR 2 games according to Mark Cerny.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PS5 Pro enhanced games - what's the difference?

PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

As part of the recent PS5 Pro technical presentation, we saw a few games running on the new hardware. Each game will benefit from the new specs in different ways, but they'll all be pulling from the improvements below:

Upgraded GPU with 67% more compute units and 28% faster memory; resulting in 45% faster rendering

Advanced ray-tracing

AI-driven upscaling known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)

2TB SSD

PS5 Pro Game Boost

Optional disc-drive

VRR and 8K gaming support

(Image credit: PlayStation)

In the aforementioned presentation, The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were both shown running on PS5 Pro. Both titles aim to achieve 'Fidelity mode-like visuals, at 60 frames per second (FPS).' When compared side by side with the base PS5, the PS5 Pro versions ran much more smoothly while retaining comparable visuals. The jump in some cases is from 30 FPS to 60 FPS, with only a small drop in graphical detail.

The larger GPU at the PS5 Pro's core looks to have particularly stunning effects on Horizon Forbidden West, which sees boosts to lighting, as well as hair and skin textures. Raytracing improvements will be most felt in games like Gran Turismo 7, which will now support reflections between cars, while still maintaining the 60FPS maintained across all modes.

From what we've seen of PS5 Pro games so far, it's clear that each game will make use of the new features in unique ways. The "Big Three" specs of the larger GPU, AI-driven upscaling, and improved raytracing, will be employed depending on the game's scope and current design. Expect games to have increased smoothness and visual detail across the board, however, especially in first-party offerings.

PS5 Pro games: FAQs

Will new games be PS5 Pro-enhanced?

While we'll have to wait and see what upcoming PS5 games like Death Stranding 2 do with the new PS5 Pro technology, it's highly likely that first-party games will offer some form of PS5 Pro version. This was how things worked with the PS4 Pro, so expect there to be boosts to upcoming games like Marvel's Wolverine, and Ghost of Tsushima 2. In terms of third-party, PS5 Pro enhancements will come on a case by case basis. Some games will lean into the PS5 Pro's features, even offering separate PS5 Pro-labelled versions, while others may focus on a more general PS5 offering.

How much does the PS5 Pro cost?

The PS5 Pro will launch on November 7, 2024, and will retail for $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,999.95. This is a significant step up from the base console, especially when you consider that you won't get a disc drive or a vertical stand with it.

What games are the TechRadar Gaming looking forward to on PS5 Pro?

While it'll be interesting to land up our current PS5 library and see what's been improved on PS5 Pro launch day, we're particularly looking forward to seeing how Alan Wake 2 looks on the new console. The atmospheric horror effects, as well as the particularly unique art-direction of the game will no doubt benefit hugely from the new hardware. Similarly, Horizon Forbidden West is sure to be a real powerhouse in visual detail.

You Might Also Like...